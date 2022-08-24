Bestsellers List Sunday, August 28

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

2. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

3. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Prior to the Civil War, a slave, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

4. Heat 2 by Michael Mann, Meg Gardiner (Morrow: $29) A collaboration from the director of the movie “Heat” and the mystery writer, set in the classic film’s world.

5. Mercury Pictures Presents by Anthony Marra (Hogarth: $29) Shortly before the U.S. enters World War II, an Italian woman working for a movie studio immigrates to Los Angeles.

6. The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid (Riverhead: $26) The skin color of white Americans turns darker in this science fiction fable.

7. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $28) The story of a Wall Street tycoon and his aristocratic wife turns out to have hidden layers.

8. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.

9. Portrait of an Unknown Woman by Daniel Silva (Harper: $30) Retired spy and art restorer Gabriel Allon returns in a new thriller set in Venice.

10. Elizabeth Finch by Julian Barnes (Knopf: $26) A professor’s course on “Culture and Civilization” inspires a student to reach deeper insights on the human condition.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

2. Bad City by Paul Pringle (Celadon: $30) The Los Angeles Times reporter details how following a tip led him and his colleagues to uncover two major scandals at USC.

3. The World’s Worst Assistant by Sona Movsesian (Plume: $26) A lighthearted memoir from Conan O’Brien’s longtime personal assistant.

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

5. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

6. Path Lit by Lightning by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster: $33) A biography of Jim Thorpe, the Native American who is considered one of the greatest American athletes.

7. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $29) The humorist shares his experiences dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

8. The High Desert by James Spooner (Harper: $27) A memoir from the maker of the documentary film “Afro-Punk.”

9. All of This by Rebecca Woolf (HarperOne: $27) Soon after the author tells her husband she wants a divorce, he is diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

10. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $30) An exploration of sensory perception in humans and nature.

Paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

3. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

4. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

5. Book Lovers by Emily Henry (Berkley: $17)

6. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

7. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)

8. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

9. November 9 by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

10. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

4. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

5. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

6. This Is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $18)

7. Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion (Vintage: $16)

8. Wild L.A. by Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, et al. (Timber: $25)

9. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

10. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)