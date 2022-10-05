Bestsellers List Sunday, October 9
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Lucy by the Sea by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $28) The heroine of “My Name Is Lucy Barton” grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.
2. The Bullet That Missed by Richard Osman (Pamela Dorman: $27) Another mystery for the Thursday Murder Club to solve.
3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
4. The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $28) In 16th century Florence, the carefree daughter of a grand duke gets forced into a political marriage.
5. Less Is Lost by Andrew Sean Greer (Little, Brown: $29) An author begins to struggle in his career and his relationships.
6. Carrie Soto Is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1994, six years after retiring, a champion tennis player attempts a comeback.
7. Lessons by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) The post-World War II 20th century is revealed through the story of one man’s life.
8. The Golden Enclaves by Naomi Novik (Del Rey: $28) The conclusion of the “Scholomance” trilogy.
9. Fairy Tale by Stephen King (Scribner: $33) A teenager inherits a dog and a portal to an alternate world in a novel from the master of horror.
10. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
2. You Owe You by Eric Thomas (Rodale: $27) A self-help book from the motivational speaker.
3. Starry Messenger by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Henry Holt: $29) The astrophysicist examines challenges facing civilization from a scientific perspective.
4. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
5. The Divider by Peter Baker, Susan Glasser (Doubleday: $32) The veteran journalists provide a detailed account of Trump’s years as president.
6. What If? 2 by Randall Munroe (Riverhead: $30) The writer of the internet comic strip “xkcd” offers a second installment of explorations of unusual science questions.
7. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $28) The poet tells the story of his arduous journey from El Salvador to the U.S. at age 9.
8. Life’s Work by David Milch (Random House: $28) A memoir from the creator of TV’s “NYPD Blue” and “Deadwood.”
9. Like a Rolling Stone by Jann S. Wenner (Little, Brown: $35) A memoir from the co-founder and former publisher of Rolling Stone magazine.
10. Live Wire: by Kelly Ripa (Dey Street: $29) A collection of real-life stories from the TV personality.
Paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
2. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
3. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $20)
4. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central: $17)
5. The Sentence by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $18)
6. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)
7. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)
9. The Best Short Stories 2022 by Valeria Luiselli (Ed.) (Anchor: $18)
10. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
2. My Body by Emily Ratajkowski (Metropolitan: $17)
3. Gay Bar by Jeremy Atherton Lin (Back Bay: $18)
4. Fuzz by Mary Roach (Norton: $17)
5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
6. How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $18)
7. How to Relax by Thich Nhat Hanh (Parallax: $10)
8. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
9. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)
10. Desert Oracle by Ken Layne (Picador: $18)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.