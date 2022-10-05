Bestsellers List Sunday, October 9

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Lucy by the Sea by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $28) The heroine of “My Name Is Lucy Barton” grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. The Bullet That Missed by Richard Osman (Pamela Dorman: $27) Another mystery for the Thursday Murder Club to solve.

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

4. The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $28) In 16th century Florence, the carefree daughter of a grand duke gets forced into a political marriage.

5. Less Is Lost by Andrew Sean Greer (Little, Brown: $29) An author begins to struggle in his career and his relationships.

6. Carrie Soto Is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1994, six years after retiring, a champion tennis player attempts a comeback.

7. Lessons by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) The post-World War II 20th century is revealed through the story of one man’s life.

8. The Golden Enclaves by Naomi Novik (Del Rey: $28) The conclusion of the “Scholomance” trilogy.

9. Fairy Tale by Stephen King (Scribner: $33) A teenager inherits a dog and a portal to an alternate world in a novel from the master of horror.

10. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

2. You Owe You by Eric Thomas (Rodale: $27) A self-help book from the motivational speaker.

3. Starry Messenger by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Henry Holt: $29) The astrophysicist examines challenges facing civilization from a scientific perspective.

4. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

5. The Divider by Peter Baker, Susan Glasser (Doubleday: $32) The veteran journalists provide a detailed account of Trump’s years as president.

6. What If? 2 by Randall Munroe (Riverhead: $30) The writer of the internet comic strip “xkcd” offers a second installment of explorations of unusual science questions.

7. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $28) The poet tells the story of his arduous journey from El Salvador to the U.S. at age 9.

8. Life’s Work by David Milch (Random House: $28) A memoir from the creator of TV’s “NYPD Blue” and “Deadwood.”

9. Like a Rolling Stone by Jann S. Wenner (Little, Brown: $35) A memoir from the co-founder and former publisher of Rolling Stone magazine.

10. Live Wire: by Kelly Ripa (Dey Street: $29) A collection of real-life stories from the TV personality.

Paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

2. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $20)

4. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central: $17)

5. The Sentence by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $18)

6. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)

7. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

9. The Best Short Stories 2022 by Valeria Luiselli (Ed.) (Anchor: $18)

10. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

2. My Body by Emily Ratajkowski (Metropolitan: $17)

3. Gay Bar by Jeremy Atherton Lin (Back Bay: $18)

4. Fuzz by Mary Roach (Norton: $17)

5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

6. How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $18)

7. How to Relax by Thich Nhat Hanh (Parallax: $10)

8. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

9. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)

10. Desert Oracle by Ken Layne (Picador: $18)