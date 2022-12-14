Bestsellers List Sunday, December 18

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born in poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

2. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

3. A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $30) Chief Inspector Armand Gamache must solve a decades-old mystery.

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

5. Stella Maris by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $26) A coda of sorts to “The Passenger.”

6. The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $30) A salvage diver gets embroiled in the mystery of a crashed aircraft.

7. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $28) The story of a Wall Street tycoon and his aristocratic wife turns out to have hidden layers.

8. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Before the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

9. Desert Star by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) The latest Harry Bosch/Renée Ballard thriller.

10. Galatea by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $12) A reimagining of the stories of Greek mythology’s Galatea and Pygmalion from the author of “The Song of Achilles.”

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady follows up her memoir “Becoming” with a practical self-help book.

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

3. A Book of Days by Patti Smith (Random House: $29) A photo essay from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

4. Go-To Dinners by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) A cookbook from TV’s Barefoot Contessa.

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

6. Number One Is Walking by Steve Martin, Harry Bliss (Illus.) (Celadon: $30) A memoir covering the actor-comedian’s career in show business.

7. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $30) An exploration of sensory perception in humans and nature.

8. Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino (Harper: $35) The Oscar-winning moviemaker discusses the films and filmmakers who most influenced his career.

9. The Philosophy of Modern Song by Bob Dylan (Simon & Schuster: $45) The quintessential singer-songwriter offers his take on his craft and American music.

10. The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner: $33) The medical researcher explores the science of cells, from their discovery to what we know now.

Paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

2. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)

3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

4. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

5. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

6. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $20)

7. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)

8. The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka (Norton: $19)

9. The Best American Short Stories 2022 by Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor (editors) (Mariner: $18)

10. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $18)

2. All About Me! by Mel Brooks (Ballantine: $20)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

4. Fuzz by Mary Roach (Norton: $17)

5. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

6. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

7. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

8. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

9. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

10. Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor: $18)