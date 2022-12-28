Bestsellers List Sunday, January 1
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
4. The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $30) A salvage diver gets embroiled in the mystery of a crashed aircraft.
5. A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $30) Chief Inspector Armand Gamache must solve a decades-old mystery.
6. Galatea by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $12) A reimagining of the stories of Greek mythology’s Galatea and Pygmalion from the author of “The Song of Achilles.”
7. Desert Star by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) The latest Harry Bosch/Renée Ballard thriller.
8. Stella Maris by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $26) A coda of sorts to “The Passenger.”
9. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Before the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.
10. Foster by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) In Ireland, a father leaves his daughter on a farm to be raised by family members.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady follows up her memoir “Becoming” with a practical self-help book.
2. Surrender by Bono (Knopf: $34) The frontman for U2 tells his story through 40 songs.
3. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
4. A Book of Days by Patti Smith (Random House: $29) A photo essay from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.
5. Go-To Dinners by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) A cookbook from TV’s Barefoot Contessa.
6. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $30) An exploration of sensory perception in humans and nature.
7. Number One Is Walking by Steve Martin, Harry Bliss (Illus.) (Celadon: $30) A memoir covering the actor-comedian’s career in show business.
8. The Philosophy of Modern Song by Bob Dylan (Simon & Schuster: $45) The quintessential singer-songwriter offers his take on his craft and American music.
9. Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino (Harper: $35) The Oscar-winning moviemaker discusses the films and filmmakers who most influenced his career.
10. The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner: $33) The medical researcher explores the science of cells, from their discovery to what we know now.
Paperback fiction
1. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $20)
2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
4. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
5. The Best American Short Stories 2022 by Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor (editors) (Mariner: $18)
6. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)
7. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)
8. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
9. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central: $17)
10. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
2. All About Me! by Mel Brooks (Ballantine: $20)
3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
4. Fuzz by Mary Roach (Norton: $17)
5. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)
6. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
7. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $20)
8. Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor: $18)
9. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
10. Desert Oracle by Ken Layne (Picador: $18)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.