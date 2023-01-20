Bestsellers List Sunday, January 22
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
2. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
3. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Before the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.
4. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
5. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $28) The story of a Wall Street tycoon and his aristocratic wife turns out to have hidden layers.
6. Hell Bent by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron: $30) A supernatural sequel to “Ninth House.”
7. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.
8. The House in the Pines by Ana Reyes (Dutton: $27) After recovering from the trauma of her best friend suddenly dying, a woman learns of an eerily similar incident.
9. Babel by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $28) A young Chinese orphan is brought to London in an alternate-history fantasy that casts language as the key to the British Empire.
10. Stella Maris by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $26) A coda of sorts to “The Passenger.”
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Spare by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex (Random House: $36) A groundbreaking and controversial memoir from the British royal.
2. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady follows up her memoir “Becoming” with a practical self-help book.
3. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
4. A Book of Days by Patti Smith (Random House: $29) A photo essay from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.
5. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
6. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Doubleday: $26) A personal memoir from the journalist focusing on the loss of a close friend.
7. The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner: $33) The medical researcher explores the science of cells, from their discovery to what we know now.
8. Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino (Harper: $35) The Oscar-winning moviemaker discusses the films and filmmakers who most influenced his career.
9. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
10. The Half Known Life by Pico Iyer (Riverhead: $26) The author’s global quest for heaven on Earth.
Paperback fiction
1. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $18)
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
3. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)
4. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)
5. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
6. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
7. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
8. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $20)
9. Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree (Tor: $18)
10. The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
2. The January 6th Report by Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, et al. (Celadon: $18)
3. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)
4. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)
5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
6. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
7. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $10)
8. Educated by Tara Westover (Random House: $19)
9. Dopamine Nation by Anna Lembke (Dutton: $18)
10. Ejaculate Responsibly by Gabrielle Blair (Workman: $15)
