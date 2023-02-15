Bestsellers list Sunday, February 19
Hardcover fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
2. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
3. How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix (Berkley: $28) A successful woman returns to Charleston, S.C., to get her late parents’ home ready for sale.
4. Victory City by Salman Rushdie (Random House: $30) A 9-year-old girl becomes endowed with great powers in a new novel from the author of “The Satanic Verses.”
5. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
6. Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (Scribner: $27) While transcribing a sex therapist’s notes, a woman falls in love with a client, then meets her.
7. The Shards by Bret Easton Ellis (Knopf: $30) A group of teenage friends in 1981 Los Angeles believe a serial killer is zeroing in on them.
8. Babel by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $28) A young Chinese orphan is brought to London in an alternate-history fantasy that casts language as the key to the British Empire.
9. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Before the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.
10. Don’t Fear the Reaper by Stephen Graham Jones (Gallery/Saga: $28) In this sequel to “My Heart Is a Chainsaw,” Jade Daniels returns to Proofrock the same day a serial killer escapes.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Spare by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex (Random House: $36) A groundbreaking and controversial memoir from the British royal.
2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) Guidance from the music producer on how to be a creative person.
3. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
4. Love, Pamela by Pamela Anderson (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the actor-activist.
5. 8 Rules of Love by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster: $29) Romantic advice from the author of “Think Like a Monk.”
6. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
7. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
8. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $30) An exploration of sensory perception in humans and nature.
9. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady follows up her memoir “Becoming” with a practical self-help book.
10. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Doubleday: $26) A personal memoir from the journalist focusing on the loss of a close friend.
Paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
2. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)
3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
4. Violeta by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $18)
5. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)
6. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $18)
7. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)
9. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)
10. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
2. The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin: $18)
3. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
4. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
6. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)
7. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $18)
8. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)
9. How to Love by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) (Parallax: $10)
10. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
