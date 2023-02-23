How to watch author Brendan Slocumb discuss ‘The Violin Conspiracy’

Bestselling author Brendan Slocumb will join the L.A. Times Book Club tonight to discuss his mystery, “The Violin Conspiracy.”

You can watch Slocumb’s virtual conversation with Times classical music critic Mark Swed online starting at 6 p.m. PT. The discussion will livestream on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. Sign up on Eventbrite.



In his debut novel, Slocum introduces readers to Ray McMillan, a rising star in the classical music world whose priceless family Stradivarius is stolen before one of the world’s biggest music competitions.

“The Violin Conspiracy” also is about family, race, discrimination and finding your way against all odds.

(Vintage Books)

Slocumb is a musician and music teacher who grew up reading Sherlock Holmes mysteries. He began writing during the pandemic lockdown of 2020 and drew upon his own experiences for his first novel.

In his senior year of high school, Slocumb’s violin was stolen from his home while his family was at an amusement park. “It was the worst feeling in the world,” he says in an interview with Makeda Easter.

Published in 2022, “The Violin Conspiracy” is the book club’s February selection. Slocumb created this playlist to go with the book.

Slocumb’s second novel, “Symphony of Secrets,” is a thriller about a professor who discovers that a famous composer stole music from a young Black artist. It will be released in April.