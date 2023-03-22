Bestsellers list Sunday, March 26

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

2. I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai (Viking: $28) A professor of film, who’s also a podcaster, returns to her boarding school and gets drawn into an investigation of a murder that occurred there when she was a student.

3. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (Dial: $28) A college student from a home broken by tragedy falls in love with a woman who has strong bonds with her sisters.

4. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

6. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson (Pamela Dorman: $28) Old-money wealth gets a once-over in a novel following three women in a Brooklyn family.

7. Old Babes in the Wood by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday: $30) A collection of short stories from the author of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

8. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.

9. Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton (FSG: $28) A New Zealand environmental collective forms an uneasy alliance with an American billionaire doomsteader.

10. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $28) A giant Pacific octopus bonds with a widowed worker at a Washington State aquarium and tries to help her solve the mystery of her long-missing son.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

4. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

5. Enchantment by Katherine May (Riverhead: $26) The author of “Wintering” takes readers on her journey to discover what was missing from her life.

6. Saving Time by Jenny Odell (Random House: $29) The author of “How to Do Nothing” suggests new ways to experience time.

7. Unscripted by James B. Stewart, Rachel Abrams (Penguin: $32) The inside story of the battle for control of the multibillion-dollar entertainment empire overseen by the Redstone family.

8. Spare by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex (Random House: $36) A groundbreaking and controversial memoir from the British royal.

9. Ugly-Cute by Jennifer McCartney (Harper: $15) A look at animals that are unattractive (to humans).

10. The Greatness Mindset by Lewis Howes (Hay House: $27) A self-help guide to living your best life from the author of “The School of Greatness.”

Paperback fiction

1. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

2. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $18)

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

4. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s: $19)

5. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

6. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $18)

7. Never Never by Colleen Hoover, Tarryn Fisher (Canary Street: $18)

8. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

9. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Tor: $19)

10. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

4. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $20)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

6. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

7. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)

8. Dopamine Nation by Anna Lembke (Dutton: $18)

9. How to Love by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) (Parallax: $10)

10. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)