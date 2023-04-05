Bestsellers List Sunday, April 9

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

2. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

3. I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai (Viking: $28) A professor of film, who’s also a podcaster, returns to her boarding school and gets drawn into an investigation of a murder that occurred there when she was a student.

Advertisement

4. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (Dial: $28) A college student from a home broken by tragedy falls in love with a woman who has strong bonds with her sisters.

5. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.

6. The White Lady by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper: $30) In post-World War II England, a former spy hoping to escape her past life gets drawn into intrigue.

7. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

8. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson (Pamela Dorman: $28) Old-money wealth gets a once-over in a novel following three women in a Brooklyn family.

9. Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (Scribner: $27) While transcribing a sex therapist’s notes, a woman falls in love with a client, then meets her.

10. White Cat, Black Dog by Kelly Link (Random House: $27) Seven modern fairy tales in short-story format.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. Sweet Enough by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter: $35) A cookbook featuring simple desserts from the pastry chef.

3. Palo Alto by Malcolm Harris (Little, Brown: $36) A history of Silicon Valley from the author of “Kids These Days.”

4. Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond (Crown: $28) The author of “Evicted” looks at poverty from a fresh perspective.

5. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

6. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

7. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $30) An exploration of sensory perception in humans and nature.

8. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.

9. The Myth of Normal by Gabor Maté, Daniel Maté (Avery: $30) The physician and his son offer a critical take on how modern medicine deals with trauma, illness and healing.

10. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Doubleday: $26) A personal memoir from the journalist focusing on the loss of a close friend.

Paperback fiction

1. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $18)

2. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

3. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $18)

4. Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel (Vintage: $17)

5. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Penguin: $19)

6. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $19)

7. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

8. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

9. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $18)

10. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

4. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

5. Attached by Amir Levine, Rachel Heller (TarcherPerigee: $17)

6. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

7. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)

8. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

9. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

10. The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin: $18)