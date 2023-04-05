Bestsellers List Sunday, April 9
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
2. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
3. I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai (Viking: $28) A professor of film, who’s also a podcaster, returns to her boarding school and gets drawn into an investigation of a murder that occurred there when she was a student.
4. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (Dial: $28) A college student from a home broken by tragedy falls in love with a woman who has strong bonds with her sisters.
5. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.
6. The White Lady by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper: $30) In post-World War II England, a former spy hoping to escape her past life gets drawn into intrigue.
7. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
8. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson (Pamela Dorman: $28) Old-money wealth gets a once-over in a novel following three women in a Brooklyn family.
9. Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (Scribner: $27) While transcribing a sex therapist’s notes, a woman falls in love with a client, then meets her.
10. White Cat, Black Dog by Kelly Link (Random House: $27) Seven modern fairy tales in short-story format.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. Sweet Enough by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter: $35) A cookbook featuring simple desserts from the pastry chef.
3. Palo Alto by Malcolm Harris (Little, Brown: $36) A history of Silicon Valley from the author of “Kids These Days.”
4. Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond (Crown: $28) The author of “Evicted” looks at poverty from a fresh perspective.
5. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
6. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
7. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $30) An exploration of sensory perception in humans and nature.
8. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.
9. The Myth of Normal by Gabor Maté, Daniel Maté (Avery: $30) The physician and his son offer a critical take on how modern medicine deals with trauma, illness and healing.
10. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Doubleday: $26) A personal memoir from the journalist focusing on the loss of a close friend.
Paperback fiction
1. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $18)
2. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)
3. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $18)
4. Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel (Vintage: $17)
5. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Penguin: $19)
6. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $19)
7. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)
8. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
9. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $18)
10. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
4. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
5. Attached by Amir Levine, Rachel Heller (TarcherPerigee: $17)
6. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
7. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)
8. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)
9. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
10. The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin: $18)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.