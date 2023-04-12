Bestsellers List Sunday, April 16

SoCal nestsellers

Hardcover fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

2. Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House: $28) A cynical TV comedy writer who has given up on love falls for a pop star in a novel from the author of “Prep” and “Eligible.”

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

4. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (Dial: $28) A college student from a home broken by tragedy falls in love with a woman who has strong bonds with her sisters.

5. Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton (FSG: $28) A New Zealand environmental collective forms an uneasy alliance with an American billionaire doomsteader.

6. I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai (Viking: $28) A professor of film, who’s also a podcaster, returns to her boarding school and gets drawn into an investigation of a murder that occurred there when she was a student.

7. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson (Pamela Dorman: $28) Old-money wealth gets a once-over in a novel following three women in a Brooklyn family.

8. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

9. Biography of X by Catherine Lacey (FSG: $28) The grieving widow of an iconoclastic and secretive artist sets out to write her late wife’s biography.

10. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

2. Sweet Enough by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter: $35) A cookbook featuring simple desserts from the pastry chef.

3. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

4. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

5. Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond (Crown: $28) The author of “Evicted” looks at poverty from a fresh perspective.

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

7. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based guide to living longer.

8. Saving Time by Jenny Odell (Random House: $29) The author of “How to Do Nothing” suggests new ways to experience time.

9. 8 Rules of Love by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster: $29) Romantic advice from the author of “Think Like a Monk.”

10. Palo Alto by Malcolm Harris (Little, Brown: $36) A history of Silicon Valley from the author of “Kids These Days.”

Paperback fiction

1. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $18)

4. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $18)

5. Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel (Vintage: $17)

6. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

7. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Tor: $19)

8. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $18)

9. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Penguin: $19)

10. The It Girl by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber, David Wengrow (Picador: $25)

4. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

5. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)

6. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

7. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

8. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

9. The Art of Living by Thich Nhat Hanh (HarperOne: $19)

10. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)