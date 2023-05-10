Bestsellers List Sunday, May 14

SoCal bestsellers

Hardcover fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

2. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $27) A couple who have split up pretend to be together while on vacation with friends.

3. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.

4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

Advertisement

5. In the Lives of Puppets by TJ Klune (Tor: $29) The life of a man living peacefully in treehouses with robots is disrupted.

6. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (Dial: $28) A college student from a home broken by tragedy falls in love with a woman who has strong bonds with her sisters.

7. Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane (Harper: $30) A woman living in a working-class Irish neighborhood in Boston searches for her missing daughter in a novel by the author of “Mystic River.”

8. Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House: $28) A cynical TV comedy writer who has given up on love falls for a pop star in a novel from the author of “Prep” and “Eligible.”

9. I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai (Viking: $28) A professor of film, who’s also a podcaster, returns to her boarding school and gets drawn into an investigation of a murder that occurred there when she was a student.

10. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Before the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

3. Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond (Crown: $28) The author of “Evicted” looks at poverty from a fresh perspective.

4. Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You by Lucinda Williams (Crown: $29) A memoir from the singer-songwriter.

5. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

6. Monsters by Claire Dederer (Knopf: $28) The author explores the dilemma of art created by those with major legal, ethical or moral issues.

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

8. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

9. You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith (Atria: $28) A lyrical memoir from the poet.

10. I Swear by Katie Porter (Crown: $28) A political memoir from the Democratic member of Congress.

Paperback fiction

1. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $18)

2. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

3. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $18)

4. Pure Colour by Sheila Heti (Picador: $17)

5. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

6. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

7. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

8. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)

9. The Idiot by Elif Batuman (Penguin: $18)

10. Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune (Berkley: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

2. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

4. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

5. Everybody Thought We Were Crazy by Mark Rozzo (Ecco: $23)

6. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

7. How to Tell a Story by The Moth, Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness, Kate Tellers (Crown: $18)

8. The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber, David Wengrow (Picador: $25)

9. Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed (Vintage: $17)

10. How to Be Perfect by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster: $19)