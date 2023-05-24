Bestsellers List Sunday, May 28
SoCal bestsellers
Hardcover fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
2. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
3. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.
4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
5. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece by Tom Hanks, R. Sikoryak (Illus.) (Knopf: $33) The actor’s multigenerational novel about comic books and Hollywood.
6. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $27) A couple who have split up pretend to be together while on vacation with friends.
7. The Guest by Emma Cline (Random House: $28) A woman spends a summer house-hopping covertly on Long Island.
8. Yellowface by R. F. Kuang (Morrow: $30) After a young and successful author dies in a freak accident, a struggling writer steals her just-finished manuscript.
9. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (Dial: $28) A college student from a home broken by tragedy falls in love with a woman who has strong bonds with her sisters.
10. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
4. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
5. King by Jonathan Eig (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $35) A biography of civil rights icon the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
6. Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond (Crown: $28) The author of “Evicted” looks at poverty from a fresh perspective.
7. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
8. Walking With Sam by Andrew McCarthy (Grand Central: $28) The author-travel writer chronicles a trek of 500 miles across Spain’s Camino de Santiago with his teenage son.
9. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.
10. Palo Alto by Malcolm Harris (Little, Brown: $36) A history of Silicon Valley from the author of “Kids These Days.”
Paperback fiction
1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
3. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
4. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab (Tor: $20)
6. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)
7. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Tor: $19)
8. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $18)
9. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central: $17)
10. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
3. Quietly Hostile by Samantha Irby (Vintage: $17)
4. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)
5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
6. Bad Mexicans by Kelly Lytle Hernández (Norton: $20)
7. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)
8. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
9. There Are Places in the World Where Rules Are Less Important Than Kindness by Carlo Rovelli (Riverhead: $17)
10. Brat: An ‘80s Story by Andrew McCarthy (Grand Central : $17)
