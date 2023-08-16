Bestsellers list Sunday, August 20

SOCAL BESTSELLERS

…

Hardcover fiction

1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.

2. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.

3. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.

6. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

7. The Guest by Emma Cline (Random House: $28) A woman spends a summer house-hopping covertly on Long Island.

8. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist becomes a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

9. Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $28) Two film-loving friends in Mexico City team up with an aging director and unearth ghosts.

10. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (Dial: $28) A college student from a home broken by tragedy falls in love with a woman who has strong bonds with her sisters.

…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.

3. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.

5. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

6. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

7. Pageboy by Elliot Page (Flatiron: $30) A personal memoir from the star of “Juno” and “The Umbrella Academy” explores his journey to self-realization.

8. On Our Best Behavior by Elise Loehnen (Dial: $28) The author links societal expectations for the behavior of women to Christianity’s Seven Deadly Sins.

9. Strip Tees by Kate Flannery (Henry Holt: $28) The memoir of an L.A. transplant losing her bearings while working for American Apparel.

10. What an Owl Knows by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin: $30) A natural and social history of the enigmatic nocturnal raptors.

…

Paperback fiction

1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

5. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

6. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

7. The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa, translated by Louise Heal Kawai (HarperVia: $19)

8. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)

9. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

10. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)

…

Paperback nonfiction

1. American Prometheus by Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage: $25)

2. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)

3. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

5. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

6. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

7. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)

8. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)

9. The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber, David Wengrow (Picador: $25)

10. A Philosophy of Walking by Frédéric Gros, translated by John Howe (Verso: $20)