Bestsellers list Sunday, August 20
SOCAL BESTSELLERS
Hardcover fiction
1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.
2. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.
3. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.
6. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
7. The Guest by Emma Cline (Random House: $28) A woman spends a summer house-hopping covertly on Long Island.
8. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist becomes a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
9. Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $28) Two film-loving friends in Mexico City team up with an aging director and unearth ghosts.
10. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (Dial: $28) A college student from a home broken by tragedy falls in love with a woman who has strong bonds with her sisters.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.
3. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.
5. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
6. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
7. Pageboy by Elliot Page (Flatiron: $30) A personal memoir from the star of “Juno” and “The Umbrella Academy” explores his journey to self-realization.
8. On Our Best Behavior by Elise Loehnen (Dial: $28) The author links societal expectations for the behavior of women to Christianity’s Seven Deadly Sins.
9. Strip Tees by Kate Flannery (Henry Holt: $28) The memoir of an L.A. transplant losing her bearings while working for American Apparel.
10. What an Owl Knows by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin: $30) A natural and social history of the enigmatic nocturnal raptors.
Paperback fiction
1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
5. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
6. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
7. The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa, translated by Louise Heal Kawai (HarperVia: $19)
8. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)
9. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
10. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. American Prometheus by Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage: $25)
2. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)
3. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
5. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
6. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
7. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)
8. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)
9. The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber, David Wengrow (Picador: $25)
10. A Philosophy of Walking by Frédéric Gros, translated by John Howe (Verso: $20)
