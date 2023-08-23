Bestsellers list Sunday, August 27

SOCAL BESTSELLERS

…

Hardcover fiction

1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.

2. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

Advertisement

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

4. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.

5. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.

6. Yellowface by R. F. Kuang (Morrow: $30) After a young and successful author dies in a freak accident, a struggling writer steals her just-finished manuscript.

7. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.

8. The Collector by Daniel Silva (Harper: $32) Art restorer-spy Gabriel Allon teams up with a master thief to find the world’s priciest painting.

Advertisement

9. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.

10. The Guest by Emma Cline (Random House: $28) A woman spends a summer house-hopping covertly on Long Island.

…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

4. Pageboy by Elliot Page (Flatiron: $30) A personal memoir from the star of “Juno” and “The Umbrella Academy” explores his journey to self-realization.

5. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

6. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.

7. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.

8. Ugly-Cute by Jennifer McCartney (Harper: $15) A look at animals that are unattractive (to humans).

9. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F— by Mark Manson (Harper: $27) The blogger offers self-help advice on not being positive all the time.

10. What an Owl Knows by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin: $30) A natural and social history of the enigmatic nocturnal raptors.

…

Paperback fiction

1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

4. Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston (St. Martin’s: $17)

5. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

6. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

7. The Secret History by Donna Tartt (Vintage: $18)

8. The Idiot by Elif Batuman (Penguin: $18)

9. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)

10. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

…

Paperback nonfiction

1. American Prometheus by Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage: $25)

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

3. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)

4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

5. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)

6. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

7. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Penguin Classics: $11)

8. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)

9. Everybody Thought We Were Crazy by Mark Rozzo (Ecco: $23)

10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)