The week’s bestselling books, Jan. 26

Hardcover fiction

1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

2. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove Press: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.

3. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

4. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.

5. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history and the people they love.

6. Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady Hendrix (Berkley: $30) In a home for pregnant young women in 1970 Florida, a book on witchcraft upends lives.

7. The Big Empty by Robert Crais (G.P. Putnam’s Sons: $30) A detective and his enigmatic partner race to find a terrifying, unidentified killer.

8. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help on her journey to starting anew.

9. The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami (Knopf: $35) A love story and ode to books and the libraries that house them.

10. Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner (Scribner: $30) A seductive and cunning American woman infiltrates an anarchist collective in France.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) A guide on how to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

2. Aflame by Pico Iyer (Riverhead Books: $30) An exploration of the power of silence and what it can show us about life, love and death.

3. The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $30) The National Book Award winner travels to three sites of conflict to explore how the stories we tell, and the ones we don’t, shape our realities.

4. Didion and Babitz by Lili Anolik (Scribner: $30) Eve Babitz’s diary-like letters provide a window into her fellow literary titan, Joan Didion.

5. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne (Illustrator) (Scribner: $20) The “Braiding Sweetgrass” author on gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.

6. The State of Fire by Obi Kaufmann (Heyday Books: $28) A look at California’s relationship to fire and a hopeful vision of the state’s future.

7. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

8. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Doubleday: $35) An epic account of Capt. James Cook’s final voyage.

9. Cher by Cher (Dey Street Books: $36) The superstar reveals her true story in the first of a two-part memoir.

10. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The bestselling author reframes the lessons of his first book 25 years later.

Paperback fiction

1. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)

2. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

3. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $20)

4. Yellowface by R.F. Kuang (William Morrow Paperbacks: $19)

5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $21)

6. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

7. The Vegetarian by Han Kang (Hogarth: $17)

8. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

9. Babel by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $20)

10. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

2. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

3. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $20)

4. The Courage to Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga (Atria Books: $19)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

6. The White Album Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

7. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

8. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

9. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

10. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)