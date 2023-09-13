The week’s bestselling books, September 17
Hardcover fiction
1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.
2. Holly by Stephen King (Scribner: $30) The further adventures of investigator Holly Gibney.
3. The Fraud by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $29) The acclaimed author’s historical fiction about a big 19th-century British trial.
4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist becomes a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
5. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
7. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.
8. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
9. The Guest by Emma Cline (Random House: $28) A woman spends a summer house-hopping covertly on Long Island.
10. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $30) A giant Pacific octopus bonds with a widowed worker at a Washington State aquarium and tries to help her solve the mystery of her long-missing son.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
3. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
4. Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult by Maria Bamford (Gallery: $29) The comedian discusses her journey through mental illness.
5. Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments by Joe Posnanski (Dutton: $29) The history of the American pastime in 50 key moments.
6. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.
7. The Coming Wave by Mustafa Suleyman (Crown: $32) An AI founder sounds the alarm on the risks of rapidly advancing technologies.
8. The Last Politician by Franklin Foer (Penguin: $30) An inside account of President Biden’s first two years in office.
9. The End of Reality by Jonathan Taplin (PublicAffairs: $30) A highly critical look at the four horsemen of tech: Peter Thiel, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Andreessen and Elon Musk.
10. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
Paperback fiction
1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
2. Babel by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $20)
3. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
4. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)
5. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)
6. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
7. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
8. Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $18)
9. Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (Scribner: $17)
10. The Secret History by Donna Tartt (Vintage: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)
2. American Prometheus by Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage: $25)
3. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $20)
4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
5. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
6. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
7. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)
8. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)
9. Capote’s Women by Laurence Leamer (Putnam: $18)
10. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)
