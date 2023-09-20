The week’s bestselling books, September 24
Hardcover fiction
1. Holly by Stephen King (Scribner: $30) The further adventures of investigator Holly Gibney.
2. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.
3. The Fraud by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $29) The acclaimed author’s historical fiction about a big 19th-century British trial.
4. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
5. The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff (Riverhead: $28) A young woman escapes a Virginia colony and fights for survival.
6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
7. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.
8. The Enchanters by James Ellroy (Knopf: $30) The high-octane thriller writer takes on the death of Marilyn Monroe.
9. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
10. Mother-Daughter Murder Night by Nina Simon (Morrow: $30) A cancer-stricken real estate agent works to exonerate her murder-suspect daughter.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) The life of the world’s richest man.
2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
3. Doppelganger by Naomi Klein (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $30) An exploration of the spread of conspiracy theories in the modern U.S.
4. Build the Life You Want by Arthur C. Brooks, Oprah Winfrey (Portfolio: $30) A self-help guide from the Queen of All Media.
5. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship.
6. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.
7. To Infinity and Beyond by Neil deGrasse Tyson, Lindsey Nyx Walker (National Geographic: $30) The mysteries of the cosmos and the way they’re portrayed in pop culture.
8. Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult by Maria Bamford (Gallery: $29) The comedian discusses her journey through mental illness.
9. Why We Love Baseball by Joe Posnanski (Dutton: $29) The history of the American pastime in 50 key moments.
10. Scattershot by Bernie Taupin (Hachette: $32) The lyricist behind Elton John’s greatest hits looks back on their partnership
Paperback fiction
1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
2. Babel by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $20)
3. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)
4. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
5. Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper: $17)
6. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)
7. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
8. Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (Scribner: $17)
9. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
10. Assistant to the Villain by Hannah Nicole Maehrer (Entangled: $20)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)
2. American Prometheus by Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage: $25)
3. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $20)
4. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., (Penguin: $19)
6. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
7. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)
8. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)
9. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
10. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac: $10)
