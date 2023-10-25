The week’s bestselling books, Oct. 29
Hardcover fiction
1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.
2. The Exchange by John Grisham (Doubleday: $30) A suspenseful globe-trotting sequel to “The Firm.”
3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist becomes a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
4. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.
6. Roman Stories by Jhumpa Lahiri, Todd Portnowitz (Transl.) (Knopf: $27) Short stories from the American author who now writes only in Italian.
7. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
9. The Last Devil to Die by Richard Osman (Pamela Dorman: $29) The latest cozy mystery in “The Thursday Murder Club” series.
10. Wellness by Nathan Hill (Knopf: $30) A sprawling novel of art, marriage and capitalism among Chicago Gen-Xers.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. Going Infinite by Michael Lewis (W. W. Norton: $30) A portrait of the fallen cryptocurrency king Sam Bankman-Fried.
3. Prequel by Rachel Maddow (Crown: $32) The MSNBC anchor chronicles the fight against a pro-Nazi American group during World War II.
4. Enough by Cassidy Hutchinson (Simon & Schuster: $30) A former White House aide’s scathing account of the Trump administration’s last days.
5. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) The life of the world’s richest man.
6. Democracy Awakening by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking: $30) A people’s history of the rise of U.S. authoritarianism and its resisters.
7. Remember Love by Cleo Wade (Harmony: $26) Poetry and prose on enduring tough times through self-love.
8. Be Useful by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin: $28) The former action star and governor offers seven tools for life.
9. Build the Life You Want by Arthur C. Brooks, Oprah Winfrey (Portfolio: $30) A self-help guide from the Queen of All Media.
10. Making It So by Patrick Stewart (Gallery: $35) The celebrated, classically trained “Star Trek” actor looks back on his career.
…
Paperback fiction
1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
2. The Secret History by Donna Tartt (Vintage: $18)
3. Never Whistle at Night by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. (Eds.) (Vintage: $17)
4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
5. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)
6. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
7. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)
8. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)
9. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
10. Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (Scribner: $17)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon (Movie Tie-In Edition) by David Grann (Vintage: $18)
2. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Anchor: $17)
3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
4. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
5. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play by Nick Offerman (Dutton: $18)
6. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
7. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
8. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $20)
9. Bad City by Paul Pringle (Celadon: $18)
10. This Is What It Sounds Like by Susan Rogers, Ogi Ogas (Norton: $18)
Sign up for our Book Club newsletter
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.