The week’s bestselling books, Oct. 29

Hardcover fiction

1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.

2. The Exchange by John Grisham (Doubleday: $30) A suspenseful globe-trotting sequel to “The Firm.”

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist becomes a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

4. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.

Advertisement

5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.

6. Roman Stories by Jhumpa Lahiri, Todd Portnowitz (Transl.) (Knopf: $27) Short stories from the American author who now writes only in Italian.

7. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

9. The Last Devil to Die by Richard Osman (Pamela Dorman: $29) The latest cozy mystery in “The Thursday Murder Club” series.

10. Wellness by Nathan Hill (Knopf: $30) A sprawling novel of art, marriage and capitalism among Chicago Gen-Xers.

Advertisement

…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. Going Infinite by Michael Lewis (W. W. Norton: $30) A portrait of the fallen cryptocurrency king Sam Bankman-Fried.

3. Prequel by Rachel Maddow (Crown: $32) The MSNBC anchor chronicles the fight against a pro-Nazi American group during World War II.

4. Enough by Cassidy Hutchinson (Simon & Schuster: $30) A former White House aide’s scathing account of the Trump administration’s last days.

5. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) The life of the world’s richest man.

6. Democracy Awakening by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking: $30) A people’s history of the rise of U.S. authoritarianism and its resisters.

7. Remember Love by Cleo Wade (Harmony: $26) Poetry and prose on enduring tough times through self-love.

8. Be Useful by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin: $28) The former action star and governor offers seven tools for life.

9. Build the Life You Want by Arthur C. Brooks, Oprah Winfrey (Portfolio: $30) A self-help guide from the Queen of All Media.

10. Making It So by Patrick Stewart (Gallery: $35) The celebrated, classically trained “Star Trek” actor looks back on his career.

…

Paperback fiction

1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

2. The Secret History by Donna Tartt (Vintage: $18)

3. Never Whistle at Night by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. (Eds.) (Vintage: $17)

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

5. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)

6. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

7. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

8. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)

9. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

10. Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (Scribner: $17)

…

Paperback nonfiction

1. Killers of the Flower Moon (Movie Tie-In Edition) by David Grann (Vintage: $18)

2. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Anchor: $17)

3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

4. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

5. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play by Nick Offerman (Dutton: $18)

6. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

7. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

8. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $20)

9. Bad City by Paul Pringle (Celadon: $18)

10. This Is What It Sounds Like by Susan Rogers, Ogi Ogas (Norton: $18)