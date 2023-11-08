The week’s bestselling books, Nov. 12
Hardcover fiction
1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.
2. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.
3. The Exchange by John Grisham (Doubleday: $30) A suspenseful globe-trotting sequel to “The Firm.”
4. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
6. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
7. The Fraud by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $29) The acclaimed novelist’s historical fiction about a big 19th century British trial.
8. Roman Stories by Jhumpa Lahiri, translated by Todd Portnowitz (Knopf: $27) Short stories from the American author who now writes only in Italian.
9. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See (Scribner: $28) An orphan raised by her wealthy grandparents during China’s Ming Dynasty trains to be a doctor, but is forced into an arranged marriage.
10. The Secret by Lee Child, Andrew Child (Delacorte: $29) A new entry in the Jack Reacher series involves a series of deaths that could point to a great conspiracy.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Gallery: $33) The pop star, long confined in a conservatorship, finally tells her full story.
2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
3. Going Infinite by Michael Lewis (Norton: $30) A bemused portrait of the fallen cryptocurrency king Sam Bankman-Fried.
4. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) The life of the world’s richest man.
5. Be Seen by Jen Gottlieb (Hay House Business: $27) An entrepreneur’s advice on building your brand and living your dream.
6. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.
7. Enough by Cassidy Hutchinson (Simon & Schuster: $30) A former White House aide’s scathing account of the Trump administration’s last days.
8. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
9. Every Man for Himself and God Against All by Werner Herzog (Penguin: $30) The legendary and eccentric film director tells his full, wild story.
10. Being Henry by Henry Winkler (Celadon: $30) The legendary actor’s memoir on playing the Fonz and so much more.
…
Paperback fiction
1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
3. The Way Forward by yung pueblo (Andrews McMeel: $17)
4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
5. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)
6. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $19)
7. The Shards by Bret Easton Ellis (Vintage: $18)
8. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
9. The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa (HarperVia: $19)
10. Never Whistle at Night by Shane Hawk (Ed.), Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. (Ed.) (Vintage: $17)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)
2. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Anchor: $17)
3. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
6. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $22)
7. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play by Nick Offerman (Dutton: $18)
8. Bad City by Paul Pringle (Celadon: $18)
9. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
10. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
