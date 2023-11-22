The week’s bestselling books, Nov. 26
Hardcover fiction
1. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) In the sequel to the bestselling “Fourth Wing,” the dragon-rider faces even greater tests.
2. Resurrection Walk by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $30) Connelly heroes and half-brothers Micky Haller and Harry Bosch team up to overturn a wrongful conviction.
3. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
4. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.
5. Fourth Wing Special Edition by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $33) A special rerelease of the bestselling fantasy-romance novel.
6. So Late in the Day by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) Three stories about men and women from the celebrated Irish writer.
7. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
8. Day by Michael Cunningham (Random House: $28) Snapshots of a family over three years — before, during and after the pandemic.
9. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.
10. The Narrow Road Between Desires by Patrick Rothfuss (DAW: $26) An illustrated, expanded re-imagining of the fantasy novella “The Lightning Tree.”
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand (Viking: $47) The multi-hyphenate icon dishes on her career in music and Hollywood.
2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
3. Prequel by Rachel Maddow (Crown: $32) The MSNBC anchor chronicles the fight against a pro-Nazi American group during World War II.
4. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Gallery: $33) The pop star, long confined in a conservatorship, finally tells her full story.
5. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
6. Be Useful by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin: $28) The former action star and governor offers seven tools for life.
7. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) The life of the world’s richest man.
8. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.
9. Tired of Winning by Jonathan Karl (Dutton: $32) ABC’s Washington correspondent details how Trump transformed the GOP for the worse.
10. Hidden Potential by Adam Grant (Viking: $32) What science tells us about how to achieve our potential regardless of innate talent.
…
Paperback fiction
1. Bookshops & Bonedust by Travis Baldree (Tor: $18)
2. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
3. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $19)
4. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)
5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
6. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
7. Babel by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $20)
8. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)
9. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
10. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles (Penguin: $18)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)
2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
3. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $22)
4. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present by Paul McCartney (Liveright: $30)
5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
6. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Anchor: $17)
7. Bad City by Paul Pringle (Celadon: $18)
8. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)
9. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)
10. Novelist as a Vocation by Haruki Murakami (Vintage: $17)
Sign up for our Book Club newsletter
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.