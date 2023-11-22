The week’s bestselling books, Nov. 26

Hardcover fiction

1. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) In the sequel to the bestselling “Fourth Wing,” the dragon-rider faces even greater tests.

2. Resurrection Walk by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $30) Connelly heroes and half-brothers Micky Haller and Harry Bosch team up to overturn a wrongful conviction.

3. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

4. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.

5. Fourth Wing Special Edition by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $33) A special rerelease of the bestselling fantasy-romance novel.

6. So Late in the Day by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) Three stories about men and women from the celebrated Irish writer.

7. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.

8. Day by Michael Cunningham (Random House: $28) Snapshots of a family over three years — before, during and after the pandemic.

9. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.

10. The Narrow Road Between Desires by Patrick Rothfuss (DAW: $26) An illustrated, expanded re-imagining of the fantasy novella “The Lightning Tree.”

Hardcover nonfiction

1. My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand (Viking: $47) The multi-hyphenate icon dishes on her career in music and Hollywood.

2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

3. Prequel by Rachel Maddow (Crown: $32) The MSNBC anchor chronicles the fight against a pro-Nazi American group during World War II.

4. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Gallery: $33) The pop star, long confined in a conservatorship, finally tells her full story.

5. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

6. Be Useful by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin: $28) The former action star and governor offers seven tools for life.

7. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) The life of the world’s richest man.

8. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.

9. Tired of Winning by Jonathan Karl (Dutton: $32) ABC’s Washington correspondent details how Trump transformed the GOP for the worse.

10. Hidden Potential by Adam Grant (Viking: $32) What science tells us about how to achieve our potential regardless of innate talent.

Paperback fiction

1. Bookshops & Bonedust by Travis Baldree (Tor: $18)

2. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

3. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $19)

4. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)

5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

7. Babel by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $20)

8. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

9. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

10. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles (Penguin: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

3. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $22)

4. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present by Paul McCartney (Liveright: $30)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

6. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Anchor: $17)

7. Bad City by Paul Pringle (Celadon: $18)

8. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)

9. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

10. Novelist as a Vocation by Haruki Murakami (Vintage: $17)