The week’s bestselling books, Dec. 3

Hardcover fiction

1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.

2. Resurrection Walk by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $30) Connelly heroes and half-brothers Micky Haller and Harry Bosch team up to overturn a wrongful conviction.

3. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

5. Day by Michael Cunningham (Random House: $28) Snapshots of a family over three years — before, during and after the pandemic.

6. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.

7. The Narrow Road Between Desires by Patrick Rothfuss (DAW: $26) An illustrated, expanded reimagining of the fantasy novella “The Lightning Tree.”

8. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

9. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) In the sequel to the bestselling “Fourth Wing,” the dragon-rider faces even greater tests.

10. So Late in the Day by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) Three stories about men and women from the celebrated Irish writer.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand (Viking: $47) The multi-hyphenate icon dishes on her career in music and Hollywood.

3. Prequel by Rachel Maddow (Crown: $32) The MSNBC anchor chronicles the fight against a pro-Nazi American group during World War II.

4. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Gallery: $33) The pop star, long confined in a conservatorship, finally tells her full story.

5. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

6. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.

7. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.

8. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry (Flatiron: $30) The 2022 memoir from the actor known for TV’s “Friends,” who died in late October.

9. Being Henry by Henry Winkler (Celadon: $30) The legendary actor’s memoir on playing the Fonz and so much more.

10. Doppelganger by Naomi Klein (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $30) An exploration of the spread of conspiracy theories in the modern U.S.

Paperback fiction

1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

4. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

5. My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $17)

6. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

7. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $19)

8. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

9. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

10. Bookshops & Bonedust by Travis Baldree (Tor: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present by Paul McCartney (Liveright: $30)

4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

5. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)

6. Winter Solstice: An Essay by Nina Maclaughlin (Black Sparrow Press: $15)

7. Indigenous Continent by Pekka Hämäläinen (Liveright: $22)

8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

9. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

10. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)