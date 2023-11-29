The week’s bestselling books, Dec. 3
Hardcover fiction
1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.
2. Resurrection Walk by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $30) Connelly heroes and half-brothers Micky Haller and Harry Bosch team up to overturn a wrongful conviction.
3. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
5. Day by Michael Cunningham (Random House: $28) Snapshots of a family over three years — before, during and after the pandemic.
6. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.
7. The Narrow Road Between Desires by Patrick Rothfuss (DAW: $26) An illustrated, expanded reimagining of the fantasy novella “The Lightning Tree.”
8. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
9. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) In the sequel to the bestselling “Fourth Wing,” the dragon-rider faces even greater tests.
10. So Late in the Day by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) Three stories about men and women from the celebrated Irish writer.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand (Viking: $47) The multi-hyphenate icon dishes on her career in music and Hollywood.
3. Prequel by Rachel Maddow (Crown: $32) The MSNBC anchor chronicles the fight against a pro-Nazi American group during World War II.
4. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Gallery: $33) The pop star, long confined in a conservatorship, finally tells her full story.
5. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
6. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.
7. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.
8. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry (Flatiron: $30) The 2022 memoir from the actor known for TV’s “Friends,” who died in late October.
9. Being Henry by Henry Winkler (Celadon: $30) The legendary actor’s memoir on playing the Fonz and so much more.
10. Doppelganger by Naomi Klein (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $30) An exploration of the spread of conspiracy theories in the modern U.S.
…
Paperback fiction
1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
3. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
4. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)
5. My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $17)
6. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
7. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $19)
8. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
9. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)
10. Bookshops & Bonedust by Travis Baldree (Tor: $18)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)
2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
3. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present by Paul McCartney (Liveright: $30)
4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
5. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)
6. Winter Solstice: An Essay by Nina Maclaughlin (Black Sparrow Press: $15)
7. Indigenous Continent by Pekka Hämäläinen (Liveright: $22)
8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
9. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
10. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
Sign up for our Book Club newsletter
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.