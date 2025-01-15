The week’s bestselling books, Jan. 19
Hardcover fiction
1. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove Press: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.
2. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history and the people they love.
3. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.
4. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
5. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.
6. The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami (Knopf: $35) A love story and ode to books and the libraries that house them.
7. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time.
8. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $29) A fusion of genres and ideas that’s part time-travel romance and part spy thriller.
9. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help on her journey to starting anew.
10. Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner (Scribner: $30) A seductive and cunning American woman infiltrates an anarchist collective in France.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Doubleday: $35) An epic account of Capt. James Cook’s final voyage.
2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
3. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
4. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne (Illustrator) (Scribner: $20) The “Braiding Sweetgrass” author on gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.
5. Meditations for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $27) A guide to living a more meaningful life.
6. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) A guide on how to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.
7. Beyond Anxiety by Martha Beck (The Open Field: $30) A guide to overcoming anxiety by awakening the creativity within.
8. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House: $35) How the flow of information has shaped our world.
9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons.
10. Brothers by Alex Van Halen (Harper: $32) The rock ’n’ roll drummer shares his personal story in a tribute to brother and bandmate Eddie.
…
Paperback fiction
1. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)
2. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)
3. You Dreamed of Empires by Álvaro Enrigue (Riverhead Books: $18)
4. The Vegetarian by Han Kang (Hogarth: $17)
5. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
6. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)
7. My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante (Europa Editions: $18)
8. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
9. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (Dial Press Trade Paperback: $19)
10. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $21)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
2. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)
3. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)
4. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $20)
5. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $20)
6. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
7. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)
8. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $18)
9. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
10. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)
