The week’s bestselling books, Feb. 4
Hardcover fiction
1. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
3. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) In the sequel to the bestselling “Fourth Wing,” the dragon-rider faces even greater tests.
4. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House: $28) A sweeping historical tale focused on a single house in the New England woods.
5. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.
6. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Knopf: $28) An orphaned son of Iranian immigrants embarks on a remarkable search for a family secret.
7. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.
8. The Fury by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books: $29) A murder upends a reclusive ex-movie star’s trip to a private Greek island.
9. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.
10. The Bee Sting by Paul Murray (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $30) A family comes apart, financially and otherwise, in post-crash Ireland.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.
3. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
4. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown: $32) The former GOP representative recounts her fight to impeach and investigate Donald Trump.
5. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.
6. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
7. The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory by Tim Alberta (Harper: $35) An examination of the divisions that threaten to destroy the American evangelical movement.
8. The Amen Effect by Sharon Brous (Avery: $29) The power of community, from one of the country’s most prominent rabbis.
9. Cool Food by Robert Downey Jr., Thomas Kostigen (Blackstone Publishing: $30) The actor and bestselling author team up for a look at how we can erase our carbon footprints — one bite at a time.
10. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.
…
Paperback fiction
1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
2. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)
3. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Penguin: $19)
4. A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $19)
5. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
6. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
7. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $19)
8. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
9. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
10. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria: $17)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown (Penguin: $19)
2. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)
3. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
5. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)
6. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $20)
7. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
8. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)
9. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)
10. Starry Messenger by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Holt Paperbacks: $19)
Sign up for our Book Club newsletter
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.