The week’s bestselling books, Feb. 4

Hardcover fiction

1. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

3. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) In the sequel to the bestselling “Fourth Wing,” the dragon-rider faces even greater tests.

4. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House: $28) A sweeping historical tale focused on a single house in the New England woods.

5. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.

6. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Knopf: $28) An orphaned son of Iranian immigrants embarks on a remarkable search for a family secret.

7. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.

8. The Fury by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books: $29) A murder upends a reclusive ex-movie star’s trip to a private Greek island.

9. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.

10. The Bee Sting by Paul Murray (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $30) A family comes apart, financially and otherwise, in post-crash Ireland.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

4. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown: $32) The former GOP representative recounts her fight to impeach and investigate Donald Trump.

5. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.

6. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

7. The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory by Tim Alberta (Harper: $35) An examination of the divisions that threaten to destroy the American evangelical movement.

8. The Amen Effect by Sharon Brous (Avery: $29) The power of community, from one of the country’s most prominent rabbis.

9. Cool Food by Robert Downey Jr., Thomas Kostigen (Blackstone Publishing: $30) The actor and bestselling author team up for a look at how we can erase our carbon footprints — one bite at a time.

10. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.

Paperback fiction

1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

2. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)

3. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Penguin: $19)

4. A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $19)

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

6. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

7. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $19)

8. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

9. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

10. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown (Penguin: $19)

2. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)

3. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

5. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)

6. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $20)

7. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

8. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)

9. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)

10. Starry Messenger by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Holt Paperbacks: $19)