The week’s bestselling books, Feb. 11

Hardcover fiction

1. House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $32) The third book in the action-packed Crescent City series.

2. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House: $28) A sweeping historical tale focused on a single house in the New England woods.

3. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

5. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Knopf: $28) An orphaned son of Iranian immigrants embarks on a remarkable search for a family secret.

6. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $30) A giant Pacific octopus bonds with a widowed worker at a Washington state aquarium.

7. Come and Get It by Kiley Reid (Putnam: $29) A residential assistant gets messily involved with a professor and three unruly students.

8. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) In the sequel to the bestselling “Fourth Wing,” the dragon rider faces even greater tests.

9. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.

10. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

4. Prequel by Rachel Maddow (Crown: $32) The MSNBC anchor chronicles the fight against a pro-Nazi American group during World War II.

5. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

6. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown: $32) The former GOP representative recounts her fight to impeach and investigate Donald Trump.

7. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.

8. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.

9. More Is More by Molly Baz (Clarkson Potter: $35) The popular cook on how to level up your skills in the kitchen.

10. A Hitch in Time by Christopher Hitchens (Twelve: $30) A selection of the late author’s reviews, diary entries and essays.

Paperback fiction

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

2. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

3. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria: $17)

5. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)

6. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $19)

7. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

8. Pedro Páramo by Juan Rulfo (Grove Press: $17)

9. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

10. House of Earth and Blood by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $19)



Paperback nonfiction

1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)

2. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

5. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $20)

6. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)

7. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

8. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)

9. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

10. Healing After Loss by Martha W. Hickman (Morrow: $19)