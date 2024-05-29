The week’s bestselling books, June 2
Hardcover fiction
1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
2. Funny Story by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two opposites with the wrong thing in common connect.
3. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) An irreverent and tender novel about a woman upending her life.
4. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Viking: $32) A collection of stories from the author of “The Lincoln Highway.”
5. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.
6. Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday: $29) From the author of the “Crazy Rich Asians” trilogy: A forbidden affair erupts volcanically amid a decadent tropical wedding.
7. The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (Random House: $29) An adventure through the food, art and fashion scenes of 1980s Paris.
8. You Like It Darker by Stephen King (Scribner: $30) From the legendary storyteller and master of short fiction comes a new collection of 12 short stories, many never before published.
9. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Knopf: $28) An orphaned son of Iranian immigrants embarks on a search for a family secret. 16
10. Long Island by Colm Tóibín (Scribner: $28) The story of a woman alone in a marriage and the bonds she rekindles on her return to the place and people she left behind.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.
2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
3. Rebel Girl by Kathleen Hanna (Ecco: $30) A memoir by the original riot grrrl and legendary frontwoman of Bikini Kill and Le Tigre.
4. What This Comedian Said Will Shock You by Bill Maher (Simon & Schuster: $30) The host of HBO’s “Real Time” has written a vivisection of American life, politics and culture.
5. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
6. Somehow by Anne Lamott (Riverhead Books: $22) A joyful celebration of love .
7. The Situation Room by George Stephanopoulos, Lisa Dickey (Grand Central: $35) Inside the place where 12 presidential administrations grappled with history-making crises.
8. Down With the System by Serj Tankian (Hachette Books: $30) A memoir by the lead singer-lyricist of System of a Down.
9. An Unfinished Love Story by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster: $35) The historian weaves together memoir and history in recounting the journey she and her husband embarked upon in the last years of his life.
10. Once Upon a Time by Elizabeth Beller (Gallery Books: $30) The life and legacy of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, wife of John F. Kennedy Jr., are reexamined in this biography.
…
Paperback fiction
1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
2. The Guest by Emma Cline (Random House: $18)
3. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
4. Kairos by Jenny Erpenbeck, Michael Hofmann (Transl.) (New Directions, $17)
5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
6. The Postcard by Anne Berest (Europa Editions: $19)
7. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)
8. Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (Scribner: $17)
9. This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune (Berkley: $19)
10. The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu, Ken Liu (Transl.) (Tor: $19)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)
2. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)
3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
4. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)
5. Liliana’s Invincible Summer by Cristina Rivera Garza (Hogarth: $18)
6. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
7. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $19)
8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
9. The Body Keeps Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
10. The Book of Charlie by David Von Drehle (Simon & Shuster: $19)
More to Read
Sign up for our Book Club newsletter
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.