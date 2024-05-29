The week’s bestselling books, June 2

Hardcover fiction

1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

2. Funny Story by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two opposites with the wrong thing in common connect.

3. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) An irreverent and tender novel about a woman upending her life.

4. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Viking: $32) A collection of stories from the author of “The Lincoln Highway.”

5. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.

6. Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday: $29) From the author of the “Crazy Rich Asians” trilogy: A forbidden affair erupts volcanically amid a decadent tropical wedding.

7. The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (Random House: $29) An adventure through the food, art and fashion scenes of 1980s Paris.

8. You Like It Darker by Stephen King (Scribner: $30) From the legendary storyteller and master of short fiction comes a new collection of 12 short stories, many never before published.

9. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Knopf: $28) An orphaned son of Iranian immigrants embarks on a search for a family secret. 16

10. Long Island by Colm Tóibín (Scribner: $28) The story of a woman alone in a marriage and the bonds she rekindles on her return to the place and people she left behind.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.

2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

3. Rebel Girl by Kathleen Hanna (Ecco: $30) A memoir by the original riot grrrl and legendary frontwoman of Bikini Kill and Le Tigre.

4. What This Comedian Said Will Shock You by Bill Maher (Simon & Schuster: $30) The host of HBO’s “Real Time” has written a vivisection of American life, politics and culture.

5. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

6. Somehow by Anne Lamott (Riverhead Books: $22) A joyful celebration of love .

7. The Situation Room by George Stephanopoulos, Lisa Dickey (Grand Central: $35) Inside the place where 12 presidential administrations grappled with history-making crises.

8. Down With the System by Serj Tankian (Hachette Books: $30) A memoir by the lead singer-lyricist of System of a Down.

9. An Unfinished Love Story by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster: $35) The historian weaves together memoir and history in recounting the journey she and her husband embarked upon in the last years of his life.

10. Once Upon a Time by Elizabeth Beller (Gallery Books: $30) The life and legacy of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, wife of John F. Kennedy Jr., are reexamined in this biography.

Paperback fiction

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

2. The Guest by Emma Cline (Random House: $18)

3. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

4. Kairos by Jenny Erpenbeck, Michael Hofmann (Transl.) (New Directions, $17)

5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

6. The Postcard by Anne Berest (Europa Editions: $19)

7. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)

8. Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (Scribner: $17)

9. This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune (Berkley: $19)

10. The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu, Ken Liu (Transl.) (Tor: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)

2. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

4. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)

5. Liliana’s Invincible Summer by Cristina Rivera Garza (Hogarth: $18)

6. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

7. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $19)

8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

9. The Body Keeps Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

10. The Book of Charlie by David Von Drehle (Simon & Shuster: $19)