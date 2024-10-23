The week’s bestselling books, Oct. 27

Hardcover fiction

1. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history and the people they love.

2. The Waiting by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) LAPD Det. Renée Ballard tracks a serial rapist whose trail has gone cold.

3. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.

4. Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner (Scribner: $30) A seductive and cunning American woman infiltrates an anarchist collective in France.

5. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

6. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

7. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $30) A return to the town of Crosby, Maine, and its colorful cast of characters.

8. Playground by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton & Co.: $30) The Pacific Ocean-set novel explores one of the last wild places we have yet to colonize.

9. Colored Television by Danzy Senna (Riverhead Books: $29) A novelist in L.A. gets the opportunity to cash in on her biracial background in this sharply funny Hollywood takedown.

10. The Life Impossible by Matt Haig (Viking: $30) A retired math teacher comes to terms with her past after she’s gifted a run-down house on a Mediterranean island.



Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $30) The National Book Award winner travels to three sites of conflict to explore how the stories we tell, and the ones we don’t, shape our realities.

2. War by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster: $32) The Pulitzer winner’s account of one of the most tumultuous periods in presidential politics and American history.

3. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (Crown: $34) The Barefoot Contessa shares the story of her rise in the food world.

4. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House: $35) How the flow of information has shaped us and our world across the centuries.

5. Sonny Boy by Al Pacino (Penguin Press: $35) The legendary actor opens up about his life and creative journey.

6. From Here to the Great Unknown by Lisa Marie Presley, Riley Keough (Random House: $32) A memoir from the late singer and only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, completed by her daughter.

7. Meditations for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $27) A guide to living a more meaningful life.

8. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

9. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Press: $30) A memoir of growing up in Hollywood and Manhattan.

10. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The bestselling author reframes the lessons of his first book 25 years later.

Paperback fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

2. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $21)

3. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

4. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

5. Blackouts by Justin Torres (Picador: $20)

6. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

7. My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $18)

8. My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante (Europa Editions: $17)

9. The Vegetarian by Han Kang (Hogarth: $17)

10. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Crown: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)

4. The Courage to Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi, Fumitake Koga (Atria Books: $19)

5. Down the Drain by Julia Fox (Simon & Schuster: $20)

6. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

7. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

8. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)

9. I Spit on Your Celluloid by Heidi Honeycutt (Headpress: $33)

10. Recognizing the Stranger by Isabella Hammad (Grove Press: Black Cat: $18)