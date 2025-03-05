The week’s bestselling books, March 9

Hardcover fiction

1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

2. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent novel.

3. Three Days in June by Anne Tyler (Knopf: $27) A socially awkward mother of the bride navigates the days before and after her daughter’s wedding.

4. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help.

5. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history.

6. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

7. Deep Cuts by Holly Brickley (Crown: $28) A love story about two people pulled apart by the same force that draws them together: music.

8. Show Don’t Tell by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House: $28) A story collection exploring marriage, friendship, fame and artistic ambition.

9. Isola by Allegra Goodman (The Dial Press: $29) A French noblewoman is marooned on an island in a tale inspired by a real-life 16th century heroine.

10. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) The third installment of the bestselling dragon rider series.

…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) A guide on how to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

2. Golden State by Michael Hiltzik (Mariner Books: $33) The Pulitzer winner and L.A. Times columnist writes a definitive new history of California.

3. How We Learn to Be Brave by Mariann Edgar Budde (Avery: $28) A guide to navigating pivotal moments in life with faith and strength by the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington.

4. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) A powerful reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its fundamental values.

5. I’ll Have What She’s Having by Chelsea Handler (The Dial Press: $32) A collection of essays that captures the joyful life the comedian has built for herself.

6. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

7. Lorne by Susan Morrison (Random House: $36) An authoritative biography of Lorne Michaels, the man behind “Saturday Night Live.”

8. On the Hippie Trail by Rick Steves (Rick Steves: $30) The travel writer recalls his 1978 journey from Istanbul to Kathmandu.

9. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (Crown: $34) The Barefoot Contessa shares the story of her rise in the food world.

10. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer and John Burgoyne (illustrator) (Scribner: $20) The “Braiding Sweetgrass” author on gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.



…

Paperback fiction

1. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

2. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $20)

3. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

4. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)

5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $21)

6. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

7. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

8. Funny Story by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)

9. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

10. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood (Anchor: $18)

…

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

2. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

3. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

5. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

6. Eve by Cat Bohannon (Vintage: $20)

7. Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley (Picador: $18)

8. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

9. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $18)

10. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)