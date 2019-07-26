Fox Sports West, Prime Ticket, YES dropped from Dish Network in contract dispute

Dish Network subscribers in Southern California are without their Angels and Mike Trout fix because of a dispute over fees.

The Englewood, Colo.-based satellite TV service announced Friday that it is no longer carrying Fox Sports West, Fox Sports San Diego, Prime Ticket and 19 other regional sports networks that were previously part of Rupert Murdoch’s Fox entertainment company.

The channels temporarily are in the custody of the Walt Disney Co., pending a $10-billion sale to Sinclair Broadcast Group — a transaction that was announced this spring.

Dish’s Sling TV streaming service also is no longer carrying the regional sports networks, including the YES network in New York. The blackout began at 9 a.m. Pacific Time Friday and affected an estimated 500,000 homes in the Los Angeles region.

Advertisement

“Dish and Sling has offered the Fox Regional Sports Networks a short-term extension, in an effort to quickly negotiate a fair, long-term deal for our customers,” Dish said in a statement. It alleged that representatives of the sports networks wanted a nine-month extension to next spring, just before the start of Major League Baseball’s 2020 season — something Dish was unwilling to do. Sinclair is expected to take ownership of the channels later this year.

“The regional sports TV business model is broken,” Andy LeCuyer, Dish’s senior vice president of programming, said in a statement. “It relies on the majority of customers subsidizing the slim minority who actually watch these channels. RSNs should be like a ticket to the ballpark — fans who want to watch the game should be the ones who pay for it.”

A Disney representative was not immediately available for comment.

Regional sports networks are among the highest-priced channels in television, commanding $2 to $6 per month per subscriber home. Consulting firm Kagan, a division of S&P Global Market Intelligence, estimates that the Fox Sports West channel receives fees of $3.34 per month, per subscriber home. Pay TV distributors have long chafed at the cost, which can be triple the amount that a distributor pays for CNN or USA Network.

Advertisement

“Sports programming is the most expensive content on TV. Networks pay the sports teams huge amounts of money, then try to recoup it from a broad base of consumers,” LeCuyer said.

The spat is the latest in a flurry of high-profile blackouts, including last weekend’s dispute between AT&T, which owns DirecTV, and CBS Corp., which owns the nation’s most watched network. An estimated 6.6 million AT&T customer homes — including 1.5 million in the Los Angeles area — now are without their CBS station in their channel lineups.

Analysts believe that the CBS and Nexstar dispute might drag on until the start of the NFL season in early September.

The Dish dispute over regional sports network fees comes in the middle of the baseball season. It could annoy fans of surging teams — like the Angels — that are trying to make a run for the playoffs.

With more than 15 million customers, Dish is the nation’s fourth largest pay-TV company.