Netflix returns to subscriber growth in ‘make or break’ quarter

Streaming behemoth Netflix on Wednesday said it grew its subscribers by 6.8 million in the third quarter, allaying analyst concerns about a slowdown in growth as new rivals enter the market.

The Los Gatos company said it had 158.3 million global subscribers in the third quarter, up nearly 7 million from the same period a year ago but below analyst projections of 162.4 million subscribers.

The results were, nonetheless, an improvement from Netflix’s last quarter, when the streaming service reported a loss of 126,000 subscribers in the U.S., its most notable decline since 2011 in its biggest market.

“As we’ve improved the variety, diversity and quality of our content slate, member engagement has grown, revenue has increased, and we’re able to further fund our content investment,” Netflix said in a letter to shareholders.

The company’s third quarter revenues grew 31% to $5.2 billion in the quarter, close to analyst expectations. Net income in the third quarter was $665.2 million, up from $402.8 million a year ago and well above analyst analyst projections of $471 million.

Investors cheered the results. Shares rose as much as 8% in after-hours trading. Shares closed Wednesday at $286.28, up nearly 1%.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said in a note previewing the third quarter earnings that the results would be a “make or break quarter for confidence in Netflix’s structural growth.”

“The real test for Netflix is to show that its explosive growth, when it comes to adding more subscribers, is continuing,” said Haris Anwar, a senior analyst with Investing.com in a statement. “This is especially critical at a time when a number of deep-pocketed rivals — including Apple, AT&T and Disney — are launching their own services.”

Some analysts were concerned the decline in U.S. subscribers in the previous quarter would make it difficult for Netflix to raise prices, seen as key to making the company’s large spending on content sustainable.

Netflix is expected to spend about $16 billion in content this year, a number that is expected to grow to $35 billion in 2025, according to Pivotal Research. Meanwhile, the company’s long-term debt, which is fueling its content spending, has grown to $12.4 billion, compared with $8.3 billion a year ago.

Earlier this year, Netflix raised the cost of its subscription plans for U.S. customers, a factor the company cited in its second quarter subscriber decline. Netflix’s most popular plan, a standard subscription, went up $2 to $12.99 a month. A basic monthly subscription plan rose $1 to $8.99.

Meanwhile, new competitors including Disney and Apple are launching their services next month at a fraction of the cost. Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, will start at $6.99 a month, while Apple TV+, which launches with nine original programs, will cost $4.99 a month.

Netflix executives believe that its focus on providing the best streaming experience for customers helps set it apart from the competition. In the third quarter, the company released the third season of sci-fi series “Stranger Things” and the last season of “Orange Is the New Black,” which analysts anticipated would help boost subscribers. Netflix also rolled out a new lower-cost plan in India for mobile devices.

The company has deals with top Hollywood talent like Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes and “Game of Thrones” showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff and has worked with big-name Hollywood directors including Martin Scorsese, whose much-anticipated gangster film, “The Irishman,” debuts in November. It’s one of eight Netflix movies that will debut later this year.

“We have to continue doing what we’ve been doing, which is make the best possible content and deliver it seamlessly,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos in an interview with the L.A. Times earlier this month. “The bigger you are, the more distractions you have to your core business, the more likely you can’t move as quickly as we’ve been able to through our history.”

Still, the company said in its forecast that it expected its growth in subscribers would slow down year over year. For 2019, Netflix expects it will add 26.7 million subscribers (compared with the 28.6 million it added in 2018).

The company says its forecast reflects “less precision in our ability to forecast the impact” of a fourth quarter content slate that includes new intellectual property launches, the impact of its earlier price changes and the new competition.