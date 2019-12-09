Fox News names Bill Hemmer to succeed Shepard Smith on ‘The Fox Report’

Fox News has named Bill Hemmer to succeed Shepard Smith as the anchor of its afternoon program “The Fox Report.”

Hemmer has been with Fox News since 2005, joining from CNN, where he made his reputation covering the Gulf War. He has been co-anchor of the Fox News mid-morning program “America’s Newsroom.”

Hemmer, 55, steps in for Smith, the longtime lead anchor of Fox News who stood out as the nonpartisan voice on the conservative channel. Smith abruptly but amicably left the network on Oct. 11. After years of peacefully co-existing with the conservative opinionated hosts on the channel, Smith had grown weary of their contradicting the facts of the investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 election.

Hemmer has been a steady daytime presence on Fox News, presenting stories largely without a political bent, although he does not have the high profile that Smith attained over his long run at the channel.

