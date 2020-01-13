Abby Huntsman leaves ‘The View’ to work on her father’s gubernatorial campaign

Abby Huntsman is vacating her co-host chair at ABC’s “The View” to work on her father’s electoral bid for Utah governor.

Huntsman, 33, announced her decision to leave on Monday’s edition of the TV show. She will serve as a senior advisor to Jon Huntsman’s campaign. Her father, a Republican, is the former U.S. ambassador to Russia and China and previously served as Utah governor from 2005 to 2009.

Huntsman also said she wanted to spend more time with her family. She and her husband, Jeffrey Bruce Livingston, have three young children, including twins born in June.

"Today, I'm saying goodbye."@HuntsmanAbby announces she is leaving @TheView to help run her father's campaign for governor of Utah: "It's not often in life that you get these moments to go fight for something that you are so passionate about." https://t.co/VTJUxjEuW6 pic.twitter.com/XsGahw3VPc — The View (@TheView) January 13, 2020

Huntsman joined “The View” in September 2018 and, along with McCain, was considered a conservative voice on the program. She had previous TV hosting stints on the weekend edition of “Fox & Friends” and MSNBC’s “The Cycle.”

Huntsman will finish her run on “The View” on Friday. No replacement has been announced.

Advertisement

The current “View” co-host lineup includes Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin. Political commentator Ana Navarro appears as a co-host on Fridays.