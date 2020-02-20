Slugfest in Vegas sets record as most watched Democratic primary debate ever

The arrival of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg gave a major viewership boost to NBC’s telecast on the Democratic primary debate Wednesday.

The candidate showdown ahead of the Nevada caucus on Saturday averaged 19.7 million viewers across NBC and cable network MSNBC, the largest audience ever for a primary debate, according to Nielsen data.

NBC topped the previous high for a Democratic debate, when the second round of the first 2020 candidate meeting on June 27 drew a record-setting 18.1 million viewers.

The ninth 2020 primary debate overall was the first with Bloomberg, who has flooded the airwaves with hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of TV commercial buys that have catapulted him into the upper tier of the polls.

Advertisement

Bloomberg spent much of the two-hour proceedings being pummeled by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

