Company Town

Slugfest in Vegas sets record as most watched Democratic primary debate ever

Democratic presidential candidates Mike Bloomberg, left, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders in Wednesday’s debate, which drew 19.7 million viewers for NBC and MSNBC.
(John Locher / Associated Press)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Feb. 20, 2020
11:28 AM
The arrival of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg gave a major viewership boost to NBC’s telecast on the Democratic primary debate Wednesday.

The candidate showdown ahead of the Nevada caucus on Saturday averaged 19.7 million viewers across NBC and cable network MSNBC, the largest audience ever for a primary debate, according to Nielsen data.

NBC topped the previous high for a Democratic debate, when the second round of the first 2020 candidate meeting on June 27 drew a record-setting 18.1 million viewers.

The ninth 2020 primary debate overall was the first with Bloomberg, who has flooded the airwaves with hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of TV commercial buys that have catapulted him into the upper tier of the polls.

Bloomberg spent much of the two-hour proceedings being pummeled by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

Company Town
Stephen Battaglio
Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind. 
