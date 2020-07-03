Drive-in movies will screen at Walmart parking lots nationwide in August

Starting in August, 160 Walmart parking lots will transform into contact-free drive-in movie theaters as part of a partnership with Tribeca Enterprises.

Walmart announced the arrangement with Tribeca Enterprises on Thursday and will host the touring program through October. The Tribeca Drive-in team will help Walmart put on 320 showings outside stores across the country.

“Drive-Ins have been a signature program for Tribeca since we started the Tribeca Film Festival 19 years ago after 9/11,” Jane Rosenthal, who co-founded the New York-based media company with Robert De Niro in 2003, said in a statement. “But now, the Tribeca Drive-In is much more than a fun, retro way to see movies — it’s one of the safest ways for communities to gather. We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to bring more people together around the shared cinematic experiences that Tribeca is known for.”

Drive-in move theaters have become a renewed staple during the coronavirus pandemic, offering the classic movie experience while social distancing, and other venues have transformed themselves to meet the demand. Ontario International Airport in San Bernardino County announced it would host four drive-in showings in June and July.

Ahead of the national August initiative, Walmart will serve as a presenting partner for the Tribeca Drive-In movie series that kicked off Thursday, with screenings to be held throughout July in four cities, including Pasadena. Tribeca Enterprises also partnered with AT&T and Imax to bring movie screenings and stand-up comedy events to the city’s Rose Bowl Stadium, which canceled its annual July 4 celebration, AmericaFest. A full schedule and tickets are available on TribecaFilm.com

Walmart will allow viewers to order food and other supplies online and pick them up curbside on the way to the movie, and the screenings will include special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities.

In the same announcement, the retail corporation said it would begin a virtual summer camp, hosted by such celebrities as Drew Barrymore, Neil Patrick Harris, LeBron James and Idina Menzel.