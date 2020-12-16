Creative Artists Agency reaches deal with WGA, as agency fight nears an end

CAA said it has signed an agreement with the Writers Guild of America, potentially bringing the industry closer to settling a longstanding dispute over practices deemed harmful to writers.

The Century City firm is one of the biggest Hollywood agencies, and an agreement with the WGA would mark a significant achievement for the union, which has waged a 20-month battle sparked by the rise of packaging fees and the growing involvement of agencies in the world of production.

“CAA and the WGA have concluded and signed a franchise agreement confirming CAA can resume representing writers and continue the important work of helping them realize their ambitions,” CAA said in a statement Wednesday. “We end this year of unprecedented global challenges with the optimism and energy that today’s news brings, starting now and for the years ahead.”

A representative of WGA did not respond to a request for comment. CAA previously announced an agreement with the WGA in September only to have the union contradict its claim as premature.

A deal with the WGA is a welcome boost for CAA and its clients. Like other talent agencies, the firm has been hard hit by the pandemic, which has delayed many Hollywood productions and live events. The agency has reduced salaries, furloughed employees and laid off staff in order to cut costs. The WGA dispute added further financial stress on CAA because it was unable to represent writers without an agreement sanctioned by the union.

Thousands of writers had fired their agents in April 2019 after the WGA failed to reach an agreement with agencies on ending or curtailing packaging and other practices that the union contended created conflicts of interest between agents and the writers they are supposed to represent.

CAA sued WGA, alleging the union’s boycott was illegal and requested a preliminary injunction to allow writers to return to CAA during the lawsuit. A hearing was set for Friday.

Some CAA agents have left to form their own management agencies, raising concerns over whether former writer clients were using managers to book jobs instead of CAA. In California, only licensed agents are allowed to procure work for writers under the Talent Agencies Act.

It is unclear what the terms of CAA’s deal with WGA are. Previous agreements signed with major agencies had capped ownership in affiliated production companies at 20% and sunset packaging by the end of June 2022.

The only other major agency that has yet to reach a deal with the WGA is WME. UTA and ICM signed agreements this summer.

“We have reached out to the Guild to learn more about the specific terms of their agreement with CAA, but we think today’s news is a positive development and suggests a path forward for WME to reach an agreement as well,” WME said in a statement.