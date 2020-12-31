Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Company Town

As COVID-19 cases spike, Universal Television extends hiatus on six shows

Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the Netflix show "Never Have I Ever."
Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in Netflix show “Never Have I Ever.” The show will resume production Jan. 11, extending a holiday hiatus by a week.
(Netflix)
By Wendy LeeStaff Writer 
Universal Television is extending its holiday hiatus on six shows by at least a week, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and overwhelm L.A. County hospitals.

Production on five shows — NBC’s “Mr. Mayor,” “Kenan” and “Good Girls,” HBO Max’s “Hacks” and Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” — will resume Jan. 11, instead of Jan. 4, according to a person close to production, who declined to be named. Production on NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” will resume Jan. 18, said the source, who was not authorized to comment.

The decision comes as L.A. County’s Department of Public Health has encouraged the film industry to pause production for a few weeks in light of the spike in COVID-19 cases. Morgues are becoming too full to handle the number of bodies. On Wednesday, Los Angeles County reported its 10,000th COVID-19 death.

CBS Studios also has delayed resuming production by a week, to Jan. 11, on some of its shows.

The affected CBS Studios-produced programs include “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “SEAL Team,” “Why Women Kill” and “Diary of a Future President,” according to a studio source who was not authorized to comment.

Hollywood has put guidelines in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. In September, studios and unions agreed on safety protocols, including testing before employees start work on a set and during production.

Wendy Lee

Wendy Lee covers digital media for the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town team.

