Top Hollywood lawyer Bert Fields dies at 93

Bert Fields, the prominent Hollywood litigator who represented such stars as Tom Cruise, Dustin Hoffman, Michael Jackson and Mel Brooks, died Sunday. He was 93.

The Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger attorney died at his Malibu home in the presence of his wife, Barbara Guggenheim, a spokesman confirmed in a statement Monday.

Fields fought landmark entertainment industry cases, including George Lucas’ contract negotiations over the rights to the Walt Disney theme parks, and Paramount Pictures in its legal battle over the movie “Coming to America.” He successfully won a multimillion-dollar judgment for Beatles star George Harrison against his former business manager.

“For forty years, we were graced with Bert’s brilliance, decency, and charm,” Bob Baradaran, managing partner of Greenberg Glusker, said in a statement. “Bert was a beloved colleague, friend, and mentor who trained a generation of outstanding lawyers.”

Known for his unflappable style in court, Fields defended studio executives as well as stars and regularly made top attorney lists.

He rose to legal fame representing media mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg in his $250-million lawsuit against the Walt Disney Co. for a slice of profits from such hits as “The Lion King” and “The Little Mermaid.” The case settled for an undisclosed amount in 1999.

Fields also became embroiled in the controversial trial of private detective Anthony Pellicano, who in 2008 was sentenced to 15 years in prison for illegal wiretaps and running a criminal enterprise. Fields was questioned by federal investigators about his use of Pellicano in his legal practice. He denied knowledge of any illegal activity.

Longtime clients expressed their appreciation for Fields.

“Bert Fields was a gentleman; an extraordinary human being,” said Cruise in a statement. “He had a powerful intellect, a keen wit, and charm that made one enjoy every minute of his company. I loved him dearly and always will.”

Fields, also known as Bertram, was a prolific author, having written books about King Richard III and his depiction as the villainous English ruler and about whether Shakespeare authored the plays for which he is credited.

Fields was born March 31, 1929, in Los Angeles. He graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review.

After serving as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, he began the general practice of law. He taught at Stanford Law School and lectured annually at Harvard.

Fields is survived by Guggenheim, a nationally known art consultant; his son, James Elder; his grandson, Michael Lane; and his granddaughter, Annabelle.

