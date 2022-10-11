Vecna comes to the Grove as Netflix debuts pop-up store

A life-sized version of Vecna from popular sci-fi series “Stranger Things” and Queen Charlotte’s throne from drama “Bridgerton” are coming to the Grove.

The photo opportunities are part of Netflix’s new store opening Thursday at the L.A. shopping center.

Inside the 10,000-square-foot space, fans will be able to buy merchandise related to popular Netflix shows including the dollhouse from “Gabby’s Dollhouse,” Funko collectible figures from “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things"-related clothing, such as a Hellfire Club raglan shirt or Palace Arcade hoodie.

The store will be open from Thursday until Jan. 6.

Its arrival comes as streamers look for new ways to market and extend the popularity of their programs with viewers through live events and merchandise sales. Netflix has hosted several in-person gatherings that help promote its shows, including balls inspired by Regency-era romance drama “Bridgerton.”

Advertisement

“Following the incredible success and excitement from our fans for our immersive experiences around the globe, this felt like the most organic next step to continue our growth and bring Netflix’s most beloved shows together in a completely new way,” said Greg Lombardo, Netflix’s head of live experiences in a statement. “Celebrating our fans and giving them the opportunity to put themselves in the world of the stories they love is at the heart of what we do, and we’re thrilled to bring this experience to life at The Grove.”

The company said the store at the Grove is its “first-ever multi-title immersive shopping experience.” Netflix has offered shopping as part of other fan experiences in the past tied to specific titles. For example, at its “Bridgerton"-inspired balls, the streamer sells a $60 Bridgerton 1813 hoodie and $30 hair pins.

Netflix remains the dominant subscription streaming service with nearly 221 million subscribers in the second quarter, but it continues to face competition from rivals including HBO Max and Disney+. Netflix has lost subscribers for two consecutive quarters and is under pressure from investors to continue to grow its customer base.

The Los Gatos-based streamer plans to add a cheaper, ad-supported plan in the future and has expanded its content in other areas including mobile gaming.

Other streamers have also hosted pop-up events to help market their programs. For example, Amazon in 2019 offered “Maisel Day” to promote its comedy drama “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” with 1950s-inspired pricing on malts and movie tickets. Hulu held an “Only Murders in the Building” pop-up experience in New York in August featuring props and costumes from the series.