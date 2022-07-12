Advertisement
Share
Television

Netflix blockbuster ‘Squid Game’ makes Emmy history

Gun-toting masked figures in pink track suits oversee a larger number of figures in green
Masked guards wander among contestants in a scene from Netflix’s “Squid Game.”
(Youngkyu Park / Netflix)
By Tracy BrownStaff Writer 
Share

Squid Game” is continuing to make history.

Netflix’s hit survival thriller was nominated for the Emmy Award for drama series on Tuesday. The acclaimed South Korean drama is the first non-English language series to be nominated for an Emmy.

The brutal and buzzy show, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, follows a group of contestants who are in dire financial trouble as they compete in a series of deadly children’s games for a cash prize. After its global premiere in September, word-of-mouth buzz helped propel the Korean drama into becoming Netflix’s most successful show ever, according to the streamer’s own secret metrics.

LOS ANGELES, CA a€" SEPTEMBER 7, 2017: Emmy Statuettes grace the engraving table where Emmy award winners will have their statue personalized at the exclusive Emmy after-party celebration on Sunday September 17 following the 69th Emmy Awards. During a preview Thursday guests could experience what awaits Emmy winners, nominees and television luminaries. All decor and food elements for the Governors Ball and Creative Arts Governors Ball events are either recyclable, repurposed or bio-degradable, " added Ed Fassl, Governors Ball Committee Co-Chair. "All elements will come together to create an inspiring and unforgettable experience for our guest." (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Television

Here are the 2022 Emmy nominees: live updates

The 2022 Emmy nominations announcement begins Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. PDT, in advance of September’s 74th Emmy Awards. Follow along for live updates.

Actor Lee Jung-jai also earned a nod for his performance on “Squid Game.” Lee, who portrayed the kindhearted but debt-ridden father Seong Gi-hun, was nominated for lead actor in a drama series.

Advertisement

“Squid Game’s” recognition by the TV Academy is a culmination of its historic awards season run. It made history at the SAG Awards as the first non-English TV series to be nominated. Lee Jung-jai and Jung Ho-yeon’s individual SAG Award wins — for performance by a male actor and performance by a female actor, respectively — were the first for any non-English language or Korean series.

Among “Squid Game’s” other accolades are a Gotham Award, a People’s Choice Award and Critics’ Choice Awards. The series has also earned nominations for various critics groups.

The 74th Emmy Awards will be presented on Sept. 12.

Television
Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement