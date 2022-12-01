Kanye’s purchase of social network Parler falls through amid ongoing antisemitic tirade

After weeks of virulent antisemitism, Kanye West is no longer set to buy the right-leaning social network Parler, the company announced Thursday.

“Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler,” the company tweeted . “This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November.”

West, who now goes by Ye, has spent the last few weeks on an extended antisemitic tirade , including on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and, more recently, on Infowars — during which he told conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Advertisement

If that wasn’t explicit enough, he then added: “I like Hitler.”

Parler agreed in mid-October to a deal in principle under which the rapper and fashion mogul would purchase the social media platform, which has fashioned itself as a culture-war alternative to Twitter with minimal content moderation. Parler is backed by right-wing mega-donor Rebekah Mercer, and its chief executive is married to Candace Owens — a right-wing provocateur who’s become part of Ye’s circle.

Prior to his deal with Parler, Ye was suspended from the more mainstream social networks Instagram and Twitter after threatening to “go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” among other hateful posts. The rapper has said those suspensions prompted the initial effort to acquire Parler.

He has also received widespread criticism for his recent decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt to Paris Fashion Week, as well as a recent dinner he had with former President Trump and noted white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

Adidas and other brands have cut ties with him amid the maelstrom.

Parler “will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform,” the company tweeted. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.