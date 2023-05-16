Advertisement
Company Town

Lisa Marie Presley estate dispute resolved in settlement, lawyers say

A woman wearing a bejeweled hood and dress
Priscilla Presley, shown at the Celine Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show in Los Angeles on Dec. 8, 2022, had asked the L.A. County Superior Court to determine the validity of a document amending the will of Lisa Marie Presley, her late daughter.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Anousha SakouiStaff Writer 
Share

A settlement has been reached in a dispute over the will of the late Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of music great Elvis Presley, lawyers told a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday.

Terms were not disclosed.

“Everyone is happy,” said Ronson J. Shamoun, attorney for Priscilla Presley and the Promenade Trust. He said the family was “unified and happy for the future.”

Advertisement

Priscilla Presley had asked the Los Angeles County Superior Court to determine the validity of a document purporting to be from Lisa Marie Presley, her daughter.

A woman with blond hair, a woman with red hair and a woman with brown hair pressing their hands into a walk-of-fame mold

Entertainment & Arts

Priscilla Presley files petition questioning validity of Lisa Marie Presley’s will

Priscilla Presley claims that the signature on Lisa Marie Presley’s will ‘appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature.’

The filing disputed a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley’s will that allegedly removed her former business manager, Barry Siegel, and Priscilla Presley as trustees and replaced them with her eldest children, Riley Keough, 33, and Benjamin Keough — who died in 2020 at age 27.

Lisa Marie Presley died Jan. 12 in Los Angeles.

This is a developing story.

Company TownEntertainment & Arts
Anousha Sakoui

Anousha Sakoui is an entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times, covering topics such as labor and litigation in Hollywood. She has been a journalist for over 20 years, having joined the Times in 2019 and reported for the Financial Times, Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires, and Bloomberg News and Businessweek Magazine.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement