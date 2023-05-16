Lisa Marie Presley estate dispute resolved in settlement, lawyers say
A settlement has been reached in a dispute over the will of the late Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of music great Elvis Presley, lawyers told a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday.
Terms were not disclosed.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
“Everyone is happy,” said Ronson J. Shamoun, attorney for Priscilla Presley and the Promenade Trust. He said the family was “unified and happy for the future.”
Priscilla Presley had asked the Los Angeles County Superior Court to determine the validity of a document purporting to be from Lisa Marie Presley, her daughter.
Priscilla Presley files petition questioning validity of Lisa Marie Presley’s will
Priscilla Presley claims that the signature on Lisa Marie Presley’s will ‘appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature.’
The filing disputed a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley’s will that allegedly removed her former business manager, Barry Siegel, and Priscilla Presley as trustees and replaced them with her eldest children, Riley Keough, 33, and Benjamin Keough — who died in 2020 at age 27.
Lisa Marie Presley died Jan. 12 in Los Angeles.
This is a developing story.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.