Lisa Marie Presley estate dispute resolved in settlement, lawyers say

Priscilla Presley, shown at the Celine Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show in Los Angeles on Dec. 8, 2022, had asked the L.A. County Superior Court to determine the validity of a document amending the will of Lisa Marie Presley, her late daughter.

A settlement has been reached in a dispute over the will of the late Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of music great Elvis Presley, lawyers told a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday.

Terms were not disclosed.

“Everyone is happy,” said Ronson J. Shamoun, attorney for Priscilla Presley and the Promenade Trust. He said the family was “unified and happy for the future.”

Priscilla Presley had asked the Los Angeles County Superior Court to determine the validity of a document purporting to be from Lisa Marie Presley, her daughter.

The filing disputed a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley’s will that allegedly removed her former business manager, Barry Siegel, and Priscilla Presley as trustees and replaced them with her eldest children, Riley Keough, 33, and Benjamin Keough — who died in 2020 at age 27.

Lisa Marie Presley died Jan. 12 in Los Angeles.

This is a developing story.