Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of Fox

Rupert Murdoch attends the WSJ.
Rupert Murdoch attends the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
(Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Rupert Murdoch, the powerful and controversial mogul who helped transform the modern media landscape over seven decades, is stepping down as chairman of his two family-controlled companies Fox Corp. and News Corp.

Murdoch, 92, who will be succeeded by his son Lachlan, who announced his decision in a to a note sent to employees Thursday.

“I am writing to let you all know that I have decided to transition to the role of Chairman Emeritus at Fox and News,” the mogul said. “For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change. But the time is right for me to take on different roles,” Murdoch wrote.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

