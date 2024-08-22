Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

Democrats and journos at the DNC are thrilled with the CNN Politico Grill

Inside the CNN Politico Grill at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
(Stephen Battaglio / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Share via
CHICAGO — 

Stealing a catchphrase from former President Trump, the theme for some attendees at the Democratic National Convention here might as well be “Grill, baby, grill.”

From 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. each day of the convention, some of the biggest names in politics and media have lined up to get into the CNN Politico Grill, a restaurant and bar (actually several bars) built across the street from the United Center. The food and drink are free, and the invitations are hard to come by.

CNN, which has partnered with Politico on the site this year, started what has become a tradition at each party’s convention in 2004, when the network rented out a diner near New York’s Madison Square Garden, where the GOP had gathered.

Advertisement

The pop-up restaurant’s reputation has grown over the years. CNN received 4,000 requests to get into the Grill for the Democratic convention. About 400 were accepted, according to David Leavy, chief operating officer for CNN Worldwide.

“Over 20 years, it’s built up into a brand,” Leavy said.

Leavy said the aim is to build the news organization’s relationships with top campaign officials, policymakers and media outlets.

“No one is allowed to bring their assistant in,” he said.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus in conversation at the 92nd Street Y on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Politics

The stars are coming out for Kamala Harris at the DNC with a healthy dose of joy

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and other stars are staying on message as they play to the Democratic faithful in Chicago.

Aug. 21, 2024

CNN stalwarts such as Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper and Sara Sidner have made the scene, as have stars from rival organizations, including CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell, her Washington correspondent colleague Robert Costa and NBC’s Chuck Todd.

Advertisement

Politically engaged showbiz types such as Tim Daly, Sophia Bush and Wendell Pierce have also stopped by, along with dozens of Democratic senators and governors.

Of course, print and online journalists show up in droves, and many stay until last call. Did we mention that it’s free?

CNN uses the lively scene as a backdrop for its late night programming. And Politico is recording podcasts at the site.

Advertisement

The offerings at the Grill draw from the local cuisine of the convention city.

“We really try to bring the city’s culture and vibe to the Grill to make it authentic,” Leavy said.

Bratwurst and local cheeses were on the menu in Milwaukee, where the Republicans held their convention last month.

As fans of the Windy City-set hit series “The Bear” might expect, the bar is much higher in food-obsessed Chicago.

The Grill has made sure that it can meet the moment. A waitress told The Times that the cook in charge of the Italian beef sandwiches being served was trained at Portillo’s, the Chicago-based restaurant chain responsible for many of the expanded waistlines in the city.

The hot dogs — the favorite item of CNN Chairman Mark Thompson — are Vienna Beef, the city’s ubiquitous tubular meat.

Other famous local brands being served include Jay’s Potato Chips, Homer’s Ice Cream, Big Shoulders Coffee and Garrett Popcorn. And the pizza is (mercifully) thin crust from comfort food specialists Phil Stefani Signature Restaurants.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & ArtsPoliticsElection 2024
Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement