Democrats and journos at the DNC are thrilled with the CNN Politico Grill

Inside the CNN Politico Grill at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Stealing a catchphrase from former President Trump, the theme for some attendees at the Democratic National Convention here might as well be “Grill, baby, grill.”

From 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. each day of the convention, some of the biggest names in politics and media have lined up to get into the CNN Politico Grill, a restaurant and bar (actually several bars) built across the street from the United Center. The food and drink are free, and the invitations are hard to come by.

CNN, which has partnered with Politico on the site this year, started what has become a tradition at each party’s convention in 2004, when the network rented out a diner near New York’s Madison Square Garden, where the GOP had gathered.

The pop-up restaurant’s reputation has grown over the years. CNN received 4,000 requests to get into the Grill for the Democratic convention. About 400 were accepted, according to David Leavy, chief operating officer for CNN Worldwide.

“Over 20 years, it’s built up into a brand,” Leavy said.

Leavy said the aim is to build the news organization’s relationships with top campaign officials, policymakers and media outlets.

“No one is allowed to bring their assistant in,” he said.

CNN stalwarts such as Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper and Sara Sidner have made the scene, as have stars from rival organizations, including CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell, her Washington correspondent colleague Robert Costa and NBC’s Chuck Todd.

Politically engaged showbiz types such as Tim Daly, Sophia Bush and Wendell Pierce have also stopped by, along with dozens of Democratic senators and governors.

Of course, print and online journalists show up in droves, and many stay until last call. Did we mention that it’s free?

CNN uses the lively scene as a backdrop for its late night programming. And Politico is recording podcasts at the site.

The offerings at the Grill draw from the local cuisine of the convention city.

“We really try to bring the city’s culture and vibe to the Grill to make it authentic,” Leavy said.

Bratwurst and local cheeses were on the menu in Milwaukee, where the Republicans held their convention last month.

As fans of the Windy City-set hit series “The Bear” might expect, the bar is much higher in food-obsessed Chicago.

The Grill has made sure that it can meet the moment. A waitress told The Times that the cook in charge of the Italian beef sandwiches being served was trained at Portillo’s, the Chicago-based restaurant chain responsible for many of the expanded waistlines in the city.

The hot dogs — the favorite item of CNN Chairman Mark Thompson — are Vienna Beef, the city’s ubiquitous tubular meat.

Other famous local brands being served include Jay’s Potato Chips, Homer’s Ice Cream, Big Shoulders Coffee and Garrett Popcorn. And the pizza is (mercifully) thin crust from comfort food specialists Phil Stefani Signature Restaurants.