CNN bans pro-Trump commentator after offensive ‘beeper’ remark

Abby Phillip apologized to panelist Mehdi Hasan and the viewing audience after the remark by Ryan Girdusky, and announced Girdusky would not be returning.

CNN banned a right-wing commentator who aimed an offensive comment at another guest that referenced an attack on Hezbollah on Monday’s edition of “NewsNight with Abby Phillip.”

Ryan Girdusky, a political strategist and supporter of former President Trump, made the remark in a heated exchange with panelist Mehdi Hasan about the Republican presidential candidate’s Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden in New York. Vulgar and racist comments made by a number of speakers at the event have drawn significant backlash.

After Hasan weighed in, Girdusky said, “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off” — a reference to the use of mobile communications devices to kill members of Hezbollah in Lebanon on Sept. 17. Israeli intelligence reportedly triggered the mobile device explosives that wounded as many as 3,000 Hezbollah members and others. At least a dozen people were killed in that attack

Advertisement

Hasan, a Muslim, is an outspoken supporter of the Palestinian cause on TV programs and his own news site, Zeteo. He was visibly stunned by the remark.

“Did your guest just say I should be killed on live TV?” Hasan said to Phillip.

After a commercial break, Phillip apologized to Hasan and the viewing audience. She also announced Girdusky would not be returning.

“When we get this discussion started you’ll see Ryan is not at the table,” Phillip said. “There is a line that was crossed there and it is not acceptable to me. It’s not acceptable to this network.”

Advertisement

“Did your guest just say I should be killed on live TV?” asked Mehdi Hasan after the remark. (NBC News)

In recent months, CNN has turned “NewsNight” into a conflict-driven talk show — reminiscent of the network’s long-running “Crossfire” program that ended in 2005 — with pundits presenting opposing viewpoints. Discussions on the program often become angry, with guests talking over each other while Phillip tries to maintain control.

In a statement, CNN said there is “zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air” and that Girdursky will not be invited back on the network.

Advertisement

“We aim to foster thoughtful conversations and debate including between people who profoundly disagree with each other in order to explore important issues and promote mutual understanding,” CNN said.

Girdusky tried to apologize on the air. Later on social media site X, he was defiant. “Apparently you can’t go on CNN if you make a joke,” he wrote. “I’m glad America gets to see what CNN stands for.”