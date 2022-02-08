Rodrigo Valenzuela’s “Afterwork #17" (2021), a silver gelatin print. The artist will be on view at the Frieze art fair, but his work is available to see beforehand at Luis De Jesus Los Angeles.

Where to see 10 artists of Frieze around L.A. — ahead of the art fair

Frieze Los Angeles is rolling into town Feb. 17-20, with the contemporary art fair showcasing more than 100 international exhibitors in a tented enclosure next to the Beverly Hilton. The crowd promises to be nearly as colorful as the works for sale, studded with artists, collectors, celebrities, fashionistas and, perhaps, the occasional attendee in a cowboy hat with antlers and a fuzzy tail dangling from his bottom. (Hello, Frieze 2020.)

All of which may sound exciting for thrill-seekers or, for the COVID-cautious, terrifying.

The art fair will enforce COVID-safety protocols; but for anyone looking to get their Frieze fix on early, either to avoid the crowds or to get familiar with the artists before viewing or buying, here’s where you can see some of the artists in exhibitions currently up around Los Angeles.