This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

Thinking of ways to entertain your extended family in town? Take them to see the portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama at Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Revel in the beauty of these portraits by L.A.-born artist Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald. Along with “The Obama Portraits Tour,” LACMA has a “Black American Portraits” exhibition on view, featuring 150 works from the museum’s permanent collection. Info: lacma.org