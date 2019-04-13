Anna Sew Hoy’s sculptures are weird, funny and erotic

Sew Hoy’s allegiances lie with textures of the everyday, things touched and used. Electronics, however, are categorically dismissed, willed into relics. She buries an iPhone and computer mouse in colored sand and embeds a scanner and phone dock in plaster in two pieces titled “Accumulation Entropy” (I and II). In most of the other sculptures, she explores the physical and metaphorical possibilities of clay (glazed, flocked and sheathed) and fabric, whether denim jeans, lacy leggings or stamped and perforated leather.