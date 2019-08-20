Guess we can’t call it ‘Bond 25' anymore: New 007 film finally gets a name

“Bond 25,” we thought we knew you: The 25th installment of the James Bond franchise has finally been christened, and it’s “No Time to Die.”

Eon Productions revealed the title on Tuesday, and the milestone film’s name seems to strike a similar urgent-yet-matter-of-fact tone like classic 007 flicks that starred Sean Connery and Roger Moore. (We’re looking at you, “From Russia With Love,” “You Only Live Twice” and “Live and Let Die.”)

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/qxYEnMhk2s — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2019

“No Time to Die” has been known informally as “Bond 25,” particularly as it weathered a series of setbacks over the past year. It will be star Daniel Craig’s fifth — and presumed final — outing as author Ian Fleming’s super spy. Last month news broke that British actress Lashana Lynch, who will appear in the new film, will reportedly take over 007 duties from Bond in upcoming installments of the long-running franchise, becoming the first woman to star in the iconic role.

Lynch (“Captain Marvel”) plays the still-mysterious Nomi in “No Time to Die,” which sees Bond coming out of retirement in Jamaica to take on the latest villain, who will be played by Oscar winner Rami Malek. The Eon Productions film has shot scenes in Jamaica, Norway, London and Italy.

Among the several controversies that have plagued the film were the early exit of Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle over creative differences, postponements in the movie’s release date and shooting-schedule reshuffling because Craig suffered an ankle injury while filming in Jamaica in May.

Shortly after that, an explosion at Pinewood Studios resulted in a minor injury to a crew member outside the 007 stage, as well as damage to the British set of the action flick. Then a man was charged with voyeurism for allegedly hiding a camera in a women’s restroom at the famed studio.

“No Time to Die” is directed by American filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga and is set for U.S. release on April 8, 2020. It sees the return of veteran Bond screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, in addition to Fukunaga. The film also enlisted Scott Z. Burns (“The Bourne Ultimatum”) and in-demand creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag,” “Killing Eve”) for the rewrite.

Waller-Bridge, only the second woman in the franchise’s history with a writing credit, last week downplayed her contributions to the script, which were reportedly made to the dialogue at the behest of Craig, telling the Hollywood Reporter that "[a] lot has been made of me coming on board because I’m a woman, and that’s wonderful. But also I can’t take credit for the movie that was written. It’s Cary’s movie.”