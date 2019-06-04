James Bond film rocked by explosion on set, injuring crew member

“Bond 25” is facing yet another setback.
An explosion Tuesday at Pinewood Studios in London resulted in a minor injury to a crew member outside the 007 stage as well as damage to the set of the super-spy flick, which stars Daniel Craig and Rami Malek.
The injury and damage occurred during the filming of a controlled explosion, according to a tweet from the official 007 account. There were no injuries on the set.
It’s the latest controversy to plague the 25th installment of the long-running franchise, which has already sustained the exit of Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle, postponements in its release and an ankle injury for its star, Craig.
“Bond 25,” the working title for the film, is being directed by American filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga and is set for release on April 8, 2020.