Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Ready or not, Lifetime’s ‘College Admissions Scandal’ movie trailer is here

Lori Laughlin
Lifetime has released the trailer for “The College Admissions Scandal,” based on wealthy parents, including actress Lori Loughlin, who allegedly bribed colleges for their kids’ admission.
(Joseph Prezioso / AFP/Getty Images)
By Christi Carras
Sep. 6, 2019
2:06 PM
Share

The trailer for the “College Admissions Scandal” Lifetime movie is here, and it’s even more dramatic than you thought it would be.

On Friday, the network released its first look at the film, which centers on two wealthy mothers desperate to send their kids to prestigious universities at any cost. The trailer follows the women — who are unofficially but almost certainly based on actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin , the two most famous poster moms for Operation Varsity Blues — as they cheat, cry and scream to get their children to the top.

“We did this because we thought we were helping you,” one distressed mother says in a voice-over as she’s taken away in handcuffs.

California
College admissions scandal: Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli can stick with their law firm, judge says
Lori Loughlin facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, Boston, USA - 03 Apr 2019
California
College admissions scandal: Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli can stick with their law firm, judge says
Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, can continue using a law firm that recently represented USC, a judge rules.
Advertisement

“The College Admissions Scandal,” starring Mia Kirshner and Penelope Ann Miller, premieres on Lifetime on Oct. 12. Watch the trailer below.

Movies
Newsletters
Get our weekly Indie Focus newsletter
Christi Carras
Follow Us
Christi Carras is a 2019 intern with Arts and Entertainment at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement