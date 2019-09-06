Ready or not, Lifetime’s ‘College Admissions Scandal’ movie trailer is here

The trailer for the “College Admissions Scandal” Lifetime movie is here, and it’s even more dramatic than you thought it would be.

On Friday, the network released its first look at the film, which centers on two wealthy mothers desperate to send their kids to prestigious universities at any cost. The trailer follows the women — who are unofficially but almost certainly based on actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin , the two most famous poster moms for Operation Varsity Blues — as they cheat, cry and scream to get their children to the top.

“We did this because we thought we were helping you,” one distressed mother says in a voice-over as she’s taken away in handcuffs.

“The College Admissions Scandal,” starring Mia Kirshner and Penelope Ann Miller, premieres on Lifetime on Oct. 12. Watch the trailer below.