College admissions scandal mastermind found fertile hunting grounds in wealth management world

The Times reported last month that Zhao Tao, the chairman of a large Chinese drug company, and his wife paid Singer $6.5 million after he forged their daughter’s credentials to get her into Stanford University. It was a staggering sum even for Singer, who typically charged parents between $15,000 and $300,000 for his illicit services. No one in the Zhao family, nor Wu, has been charged with a crime in the case. Attorneys for Wu and the family have said Singer misled them into thinking the money would help fund scholarships and salaries at the prestigious school.